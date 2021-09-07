CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SportsBeat KC: Developing the Royals’ young pitchers + why the metrics hate Salvy Perez

Cover picture for the articleOne more victory and the Royals can’t lose 100 games this season. So, that’s one objective that should be easily met. We talk about that and more Royals topics in this episode of SportsBeat KC with beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Sam Mellinger. How are the Royals going to use Adalberto Mondesi the rest of the season? And why do advanced metrics seem to disrespect Salvador Perez, who is on his way to having one of the greatest seasons in team history?

