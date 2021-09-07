CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Red Dead Online Update Doubles Survival Mode Payouts

By Otto Kratky
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince debuting the Call to Arms mode, players in Red Dead Online have been pitting themselves against waves of enemies for a bit more cash. This week, Rockstar is making sure they're properly compensated for their efforts with extra rewards for completing a match of the new game mode. This week's Red Dead Online update brings the usual suite of bonuses and more, including a new issue of the game's Quick Draw Club season pass.

