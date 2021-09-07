New Red Dead Online Update Doubles Survival Mode Payouts

UPDATE: It seems that fans will have to wait a little longer, as the 10 Rivals Update is a separate game mode to Yandere Simulator. After our initial report, a fan reached out to us with an older Patreon update (June 17th) explaining that the 10 Rivals Mode would be. In summation, YandereDev did not wish to release “something that will eventually become fun after a few cycles of feedback and revisions,” but needed feedback. As such, the 10 Rivals Update is its own 99% gamplay-focused mode; featuring a new protagonist her own rivals.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO