It appears as though LaMarcus Aldridge's playing days aren't over, after all. Aldridge retired from the NBA in April due to an irregular heartbeat, but he has received full medical clearance to make a return to the NBA, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Aldridge was playing for the Brooklyn Nets when he stepped away, and they are reportedly the leaders to sign the veteran forward for next season. His addition would help to bolster the frontcourt for a team that is widely viewed as the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference.

12 DAYS AGO