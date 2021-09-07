CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteside County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Whiteside by NWS

 6 days ago

Effective: 2021-09-07 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Whiteside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WHITESIDE COUNTY At 108 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dixon, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Whiteside County, including the following locations Penrose. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Northeast Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 18.4 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.7 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. * Impact...At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Crawford County through 600 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Guys Mills to 7 miles east of Atlantic. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Titusville, Guys Mills, Cochranton, Hydetown, Townville and Geneva. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Erie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ERIE AND NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Corry, or 23 miles southwest of Jamestown, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Corry, Canadohta Lake, Spartansburg and Elgin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 23:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allegany A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTY At 1123 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alfred, or 9 miles northeast of Wellsville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Wellsville, Alfred, Whitesville, Andover, Almond, West Almond, Stannards and Paynesville. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 32 and 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 23:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allegany A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTY At 1123 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alfred, or 9 miles northeast of Wellsville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Wellsville, Alfred, Whitesville, Andover, Almond, West Almond, Stannards and Paynesville. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 32 and 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheboygan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEBOYGAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov
Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio and Victoria. * Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Tuesday morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1031 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing and may worsen as additional rainfall occurs. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matagorda and Sargent. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MATAGORDA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 08:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE THIS MORNING Areas of fog will impact parts of the South Carolina Low Country this morning. Some of the fog will be locally dense, reducing visibilities on area roadways to 1/4 mile or less through 10 AM.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Livingston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Livingston and central East Baton Rouge Parishes through 730 AM CDT At 651 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Springfield, or 12 miles southwest of Hammond, moving west at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Walker, Livingston, Springfield, Merrydale, Watson, Brownfields, Greenwell Spring, Shenandoah, Killian and Baton Rouge Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 4 and 33. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 2 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Presque Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Presque Isle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY At 931 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Nine Mile Point to near Huron Beach, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Forty Mile Point around 940 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include P H Hoeft State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Presque Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Presque Isle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY At 931 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Nine Mile Point to near Huron Beach, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Forty Mile Point around 940 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include P H Hoeft State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheboygan, Presque Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheboygan; Presque Isle The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Cheboygan County in northern Michigan Northwestern Presque Isle County in northern Michigan * Until 945 AM EDT. * At 921 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Alverno to near Black Lake to near Koehler Township, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Black Lake around 925 AM EDT. Nine Mile Point and Onaway State Park around 930 AM EDT. Huron Beach around 935 AM EDT. Forty Mile Point and P H Hoeft State Park around 940 AM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Presque Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Presque Isle THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Gaylord.
PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southeast Chippewa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Chippewa County through 1000 AM EDT At 909 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Munuscong to 7 miles southeast of Cedarville. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Goetzville around 920 AM EDT. Potagannissing Bay, Saint Marys River and Detour Village around 925 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Drummond Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI

