As of the second quarter of this year, MediaTek has managed to keep its top spot in the mobile application processor (AP) market. Its continued success can be credited to its strategy of targeting affordable 5G phones and flooding the market with innumerable chipsets. Smartphones, however, are no longer the only hot consumer electronics these days as Chromebook sales continue to surge. Expanding its portfolio to capture that lucrative market, MediaTek is doing what it does best and is giving the Chromebook market a new 5G processor to address other tiers in that market.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO