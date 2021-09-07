CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Rent Relief Program distributes more than $750 million

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - Officials have announced that more than $750 million has been distributed through the Texas Rent Relief Program for those needing rental and utility assitance. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced that the money has been given to more than 124,000 Texas households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with another $34 million already committed to being paid in the next couple of days.

