CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

'He's kind of a salty kid:' Meet Central Catholic football's biggest X-factor

By Austin White
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYEfN_0boxyF7g00 Stryder Todd-Fields is flying under the radar for No. 1 Central Catholic football.

This past summer, there were plenty of moments when Central Catholic High School senior Stryder Todd-Fields wasn't sure if he wanted to suit up for football again.

After taking fourth in the boys 100-meter dash at a non-OSAA sanctioned state finals last spring, the senior contemplated sticking to the track.

However, the Friday night lights' beckon was too strong. And those lights rewarded Todd-Fields rather quickly.

On the season's opening kickoff last Friday against Camas (Washington), the senior put his track speed to good use on the gridiron by taking the kick 98 yards to the house.

The Rams, defending 6A Oregon state champs from 2019, went on to take down the Papermakers, who are defending Washington state champs themselves.

"You always want to bring great energy to the first play of the game," Todd-Fields said. "I'm running it, and I just see a huge gap. Credit to all my blockers, I didn't really have to do anything but run straight through."

The kickoff return was just the beginning as Todd-Fields picked up an interception to close the first half and had a 73-yard TD reception in the second half that was ultimately the game-winner in the 28-17 victory.

Todd-Fields almost had a punt return TD, but it was called back due to a block in the back penalty that didn't really affect the play.

"I was actually contemplating not playing football this year and sticking to track," Todd-Fields said postgame. "I'm glad I didn't, obviously."

His coach, Steve Pyne, is pretty happy the senior wide receiver/defensive back decided to put the football cleats back on as well.

Seeing Todd-Fields' performance in the opening game wasn't a surprise to Pyne though, as he knows what kind of person he has in the Rams' senior.

"He's kind of a salty kid," Pyne said. "He's an amazing young man, but he's that competitive, salty kid. I'm really proud of him and the way he played (Friday night). He kind of showed why he, in my opinion, is a next-level player in college somewhere."

Todd-Fields said he's talked to a few schools about playing either football or running track next year, but nothing too serious — yet.

Part of the issue could be that he's surrounded by talent on the No. 1-ranked Rams team, including highly recruited receivers in wideout Jordan King and tight end Riley Williams, with Emar'rion Winston, an Oregon commit on the defensive side as well.

However, Todd-Fields knows other teams are game-planning for those other guys, so he and fellow wideout Zach Grisham understand what their role is and how they can best execute.

"You have two of the best threats receiver-wise in the state," Todd-Fields said. "You have teams game planning for them, and then I can just be on the backside and get wide open.

"They'll forget about me and Zach Grisham, but we're both dogs too."

The dogs' next hunt will be against David Douglas at 7 p.m. Friday in Central Catholic's first league game of the season.

While the eyes of many might be fixed on the recruiting stars of those around Todd-Fields, the Rams know they have a man under the radar who can truly leave a team with a salty taste in their mouth.

And while track may end up being Todd-Fields calling at the next level, there's nothing quite like being back under the Friday night lights.

"It's always fun to have fans in the stands. Last year we didn't really have that," Todd-Fields said. "This means a lot, and I'm happy my team won and we are able to celebrate together."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Takeaways: Sherwood girls soccer hands Grant first loss

Sherwood girls soccer uses two second half goals to pick up first win of 2021 season.{obj:56780:The top 10 matchup between Grant and Sherwood High School girls soccer} on Tuesday, Sept. 14, appeared to be in favor of the Generals, who came in not allowing a goal in their first three games while the Bowmen had only scored two. But that's why they play the games. Sherwood put up two second half goals to hand Class No. 2-ranked Grant its first loss of and gave the No. 9 Bowmen their first. Here are three takeaways from the pitch: Finding a...
SHERWOOD, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Ducks look like the real deal

Win at Ohio State big for Oregon, and for Pac-12 Conference; UO, OSU, PSU heavy favorites in Week 3 Time to take a deep breath, college football fans. Two weeks into the season, we have an idea about who our teams are: • The Oregon Ducks look like a potential College Football Playoff team. • The Oregon State Beavers look like they have a clear-cut starting quarterback in Chance Nolan. • The Portland State Vikings? Not sure how they will fare against Big Sky Conference competition after struggling to keep up with two FBS offenses. This week won't answer many...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Timbers back at home

Portland, riding three-match win streak, plays at Providence Park on Wednesday for the first time in a month.The Portland Timbers play Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Providence Park for the first time in a month. With the Colorado Rapids visiting, they hope to play more like the team that has posted three consecutive shutouts than like the team that gave up six goals to rival Seattle back on Aug. 15. "The last game we played here was a nightmare for all of us," defender Larrys Mabiala said. In explaining what has changed since that horrific outing, Mabiala pointed to cohesiveness and...
MLS
Lake Oswego Review

3 takeaways: Roosevelt football romps La Salle Prep

A talented senior class for Roosevelt football emerged in 59-0 home victory over Falcons. Friday night at Roosevelt High School, it didn't take long to see which squad was the better team. The Roughriders, hosting 5A's La Salle Prep, scored 40 points in the first quarter and held the Falcons out of the end zone. A touchdown and PAT in the second sent the game into a running clock for the entire second half. The onslaught from Roosevelt improved it to 1-1 on the season while La Salle fell to 0-2. Here are three takeaways from the Roughriders stellar night:...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Football
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
City
Talent, OR
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Football
Portland Tribune

Revitalized Timbers return home this week

Winner of three in a row, Portland faces Colorado, LAFC; win keeps Thorns atop NWSLIt's been a month since the Timbers last played at Providence Park. They'll return this week for matches Wednesday against surging Colorado and Sunday, Sept. 19 against always-dangerous LAFC. It's safe to say the team is in a much better place than when it last stepped on the field in downtown Portland. During that month away, it appears the Timbers found themselves. At least that's the way coach Giovanni Savarese explains the recent turnaround in form that produced three consecutive shutout wins away from home and...
MLS
Lake Oswego Review

Lightning in a bottle: Franklin boys soccer led by Darren Green

With speed for days, Franklin boys soccer Darren Green is a goal-scoring threat at any moment.Darren Green knows it takes a team effort to win, but he says he can do a little more in his role. Of course, the senior speedster's role for the Franklin High School boys soccer team is to score goals. And score goals he does. {obj:56682: Against preseason No. 1 Jesuit on Wednesday night, Sept. 8,} Green found the back of the net three times for a hat trick, giving his preseason No. 6 and defending champion Lightning squad a 5-2 win. After winning the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Saturday, Sept. 11: Ducks 35, Buckeyes 28

At Ohio Stadium, No. 12 Oregon makes the big plays to take down No. 3 Ohio State in game that will impact playoff chances.Big picture: The Mario Cristobal project got a statement win, one that sets up Oregon as a legit national championship contender. Ducks' fans now become Buckeyes' fans. This win will resonate in Eugene for quite some time — not only for where it happened, but how. Oregon won the trenches. And, Oregon won without some of its biggest stars on defense. And the often bad-mouthed Pac-12 now has a couple of statement early-season wins. Notable Numbers: Let's...
NFL
Lake Oswego Review

Despite loss, Jesuit football gained valuable experience in opener

Crusaders learned the importance of big plays in opening loss to West Linn, look to Improve.A Week 1 football loss to No. 2-ranked West Linn was disappointing, but in many ways educational, for Jesuit High. {obj:56668: Jesuit fell 17-3 to West Linn on Sept. 3,} Coach Ken Potter said there were a couple of plays Jesuit receivers could have made for sophomore quarterback Jacob Hutchinson. "We all learned that when there's a chance for a big play, you need to make it," Potter said. The relatively young Jesuit team also learned it isn't far from the Crusaders' usual spot among...
WEST LINN, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan King
Lake Oswego Review

Sunday, Sept. 12: Thorns 1, Courage 0

Portland wins for the first time at North Carolina, extends league lead with 10th shutout.The goal: Sophia Smith ran onto a ball out of midfield from Christine Sinclair and slotted a shot past North Carolina goalkeeper Casey Murphy for her team-leading sixth goal of the season (1-0 Thorns, 57th minute). What it means: Portland improves to 11-4-2 (35 points). The Thorns are three points up on second-place Reign FC and six up on third-place North Carolina. Portland has two games in hand over the Reign and has played one fewer game than North Carolina. Reaction: The Thorns won...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Sunday, Sept. 12: Seahawks 28, Colts 16

Seattle gets four touchdown passes from Russell Wilson in season-opening win at Indianapolis.Big picture: The Seahawks did their part on opening day when all four NFC West teams won, three on the road. Notable numbers: Russell Wilson was 18-of-23 for 254 yards and four touchdowns. Tyler Lockett had four catches for 100 yards and two terrific touchdowns. DK Metcalf and tight end Gerald Everett each caught TDs. … Chris Carson ran for 91 yards on 16 carries. … Bobby Wagner made 13 tackles (six solo, one for loss). Reaction: "So many things that were good today, because it's our first time to really get out and get playing. I know everyone was worried about how we handled preseason and all that (but) now look at it. Guys played like crazy. They were running, hitting, tacklin and doing all their stuff and we'll get better." — Pete Carroll. Up next: Tennessee at Seattle, 1:25 p.m. Sept. 19 (CBS/KOIN 6). {loadposition sub-article-01}
NFL
Portland Tribune

Franklin boys soccer sends statement in win over Jesuit

Lightning uses hat trick from Darren Green, eight saves from Emilio Bucardo to down Crusaders.The 2019 state title run from Franklin High School boys soccer marked a historic moment in the school's history. Now in 2021, the Lightning are out to prove it wasn't a one-off moment, and a 5-2 victory Wednesday, Sept. 8, at home over preseason No. 1 Jesuit was a solid message to send. The win puts the Lightning at 2-1 on the season after dropping a match to Sunset 4-3 and taking down Westview 3-0 to start the season. Here are three takeaways from the Lightning...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Slideshow: Franklin-Jesuit boys soccer

Images by Jaime Valdez from a Lightning early-season 5-2 win over the Crusaders on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Franklin improved to 2-1 on the season Wednesday, Sept. 8 by outscoring Jesuit in a top-10 boys soccer match at Franklin High.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#X Factor#American Football#Papermakers#Td#Central Catholic
Lake Oswego Review

PSU gears up for Washington State

Despite a disappointing start, the Vikings saw things to build upon in their opening loss at Hawaii.The Portland State football team makes a trip to Pullman, Washington, this week hoping a more complete team adds up to a more complete performance. Coach Bruce Barnum was disappointed with the way his team started, but encouraged by the response in the Vikings' season-opening 49-35 loss at Hawaii. Portland State figures to be more whole this week. Because of strict COVID-19 restrictions in Hawaii, PSU was forced to leave nine players and three assistant coaches at home last week. Among the positions impacted...
WASHINGTON STATE
Portland Tribune

Friday, Sept. 10: Winterhawks 5, Thunderbirds 1

Portland opens the preseason with a Friday afternoon game against Seattle at Everett.Four first-period goals, the first two from defensemen, helped the Portland Winterhawks beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-1 on Friday afternoon, Sept. 10, in their first game of the Western Hockey League preseason at Everett, Washington. Brody Tallman opened the scoring 2:08 into the game and Luca Cagnoni made it 2-0 at 9:24 of the first period. Dawson Pasternak, who had a goal and two assists, made it 3-0 12:19 into the game. Kyle Chyzowski made it 4-1 late in the first period. Marcus Nguyen scored the final goal of the game eight minutes into the second period. Portland starting goalkeeper Dante Giannuzzi stopped 20 of 21 shots in 40 minutes and Lochlan Gordon stopped all five shots he saw. The second of Portland's four preseason games is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Everett. The Winterhawks traded 2003-born goalie Mason Dunsford to Seattle for a conditional pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NHL
Lake Oswego Review

Winterhawks open preseason Friday

Hockey team announces preseason roster; WHL announces schedule and rule changesThe Portland Winterhawks announced a 29-player roster for their four Western Hockey League preseason games, the first of which is at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Everett against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The roster — listed below with hockey age in parentheses — includes 15 forwards, 12 defensemen and two goalies: Forwards — Aidan Litke (18), Robbie Fromm-Delorme (19), James stefan (18), Gabe Klassen (18), Luke Schelter (17, rookie), Tyson Kozak (19), Kyle Chyzowski (17), Aiden Sotas (16, rookie), Jonah Bevington (18), Seth Jarvis (19), Josh Zakreski (16, rookie),...
NHL
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
187
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy