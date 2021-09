Twenty-two years ago today, during the second night of a two-night stand at George, WA’s iconic concert venue The Gorge Amphitheatre, Phish debuted two songs (both previously performed by Trey Anastasio Band) that remain staples of their live shows to this day. First, toward the end of the first set, the band broke out “Heavy Things”. By the end of that tour, “Heavy Things” had become a setlist fixture, and is still one of the few Phish songs to receive some semblance of radio popularity. It was also the song that the band chose to have broadcast on national TV from their Y2k blowout at Big Cypress.

