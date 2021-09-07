How far did Clemson fall in new AP Top 25 Poll?
Following Week 1 of the college football season, the new Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released Tuesday.
Clemson (0-1) is now ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25.
The Tigers were previously ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll prior to their 10-3 loss to then-No. 5 Georgia on Saturday in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte.
Clemson’s streak of consecutive polls in the AP Top 5 concluded at 57, the second-longest streak since the AP Poll’s inception in 1936. Meanwhile, the Tigers’ streak in the AP Top 10 improved to 95 straight polls, one shy of 1993-98 Nebraska for the second-longest Top 10 run in poll history.
Clemson returns to action this Saturday when South Carolina State travels to Death Valley for the Tigers’ home opener at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
AP Top 25 Poll (released Sept. 7)
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Cincinnati
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- Iowa
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Florida
- USC
- Texas
- UCLA
- Coastal Carolina
- Wisconsin
- Virginia Tech
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- Miami
- Arizona State
- UNC
- Auburn
