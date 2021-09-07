CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How far did Clemson fall in new AP Top 25 Poll?

By Staff Reports
 6 days ago

Following Week 1 of the college football season, the new Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released Tuesday.

Clemson (0-1) is now ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll prior to their 10-3 loss to then-No. 5 Georgia on Saturday in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte.

Clemson’s streak of consecutive polls in the AP Top 5 concluded at 57, the second-longest streak since the AP Poll’s inception in 1936. Meanwhile, the Tigers’ streak in the AP Top 10 improved to 95 straight polls, one shy of 1993-98 Nebraska for the second-longest Top 10 run in poll history.

Clemson returns to action this Saturday when South Carolina State travels to Death Valley for the Tigers’ home opener at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

AP Top 25 Poll (released Sept. 7)

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Clemson
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Iowa State
  10. Iowa
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. Florida
  14. USC
  15. Texas
  16. UCLA
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Virginia Tech
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Utah
  22. Miami
  23. Arizona State
  24. UNC
  25. Auburn

#Ap Top 25#Ap Poll#Unc#Ohio State#American Football#Ap#Tigers#The Ap Poll#Nebraska#The Acc Network#Virginia Tech
