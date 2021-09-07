CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, McHenry by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; McHenry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR MCHENRY AND EAST CENTRAL BOONE COUNTIES At 103 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harvard, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported golf ball sized hail near Caledonia. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Crystal Lake, McHenry, Woodstock, Fox Lake, Harvard, Island Lake, Poplar Grove, Johnsburg, Lakemoor, Spring Grove, Wonder Lake, Pistakee Highlands, Oakwood Hills, Prairie Grove, Richmond, Port Barrington, Capron, Hebron, Bull Valley and McCullom Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fox Lake, IL
City
Bull Valley, IL
City
Hebron, IL
City
Crystal Lake, IL
City
Woodstock, IL
City
Caledonia, IL
City
Johnsburg, IL
City
Harvard, IL
City
Spring Grove, IL
County
Boone County, IL
City
Poplar Grove, IL
City
Port Barrington, IL
City
Oakwood Hills, IL
County
Mchenry County, IL
City
Island Lake, IL
City
Mccullom Lake, IL
City
Mchenry, IL
Fox News

North Korea says 'strategic' long-range cruise missiles hit targets in test

North Korea said Monday that it successfully tested newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, the first known testing activity in months, underscoring how the country continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported...
MILITARY
The Hill

Man with bayonet and machete arrested near DNC headquarters: police

A California man was arrested near the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters early Monday morning after Capitol Police found a bayonet and machete in his car. Donald Craighead, 44, was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons after a Capitol Police officer pulled him over and found the weapons in his truck, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., authorities noted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs

Comments / 0

Community Policy