LISTEN: John Carlson Show, Sept.7--7am hour

7am hour -- this Afghanistan thing is not going well for Pres. Biden, a veteran journalist who is also a former hostage in Afghanistan says the Biden Administration is failing in Afghanistan, Tacoma Police officer says he feared for his life while surrounded by crowd amid street car burnout event in January, the TPD officer's description comes from 900-pages of FOIA documents obtained by TNT, 63 people shot and 6 killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend and one of the dead is a 4 year-old child, why no street protests for the gun violence victims in Chicago from Speaker Pelosi/Rev. Al Sharpton/college or high school SJW activists???, Rolling Stone magazine busted again for another fake news story and this time its made up about gun shot victims in rural Oklahoma.