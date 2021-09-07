CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Enough Covid vaccines to cover global population: industry

MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be enough COVID-19 vaccine doses produced by the end of this year to cover the global population, industry heavyweights said Tuesday. There is a yawning gap in vaccination rates between rich and poor countries, but the threshold of 7.5 billion vaccine doses will be reached in September, Thomas Cueni, the head of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) told a news conference in Geneva.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Just In: Fauci Drops Bomb News About Mandatory Covid 19 Vaccines

The novel coronavirus seems to be here to stay for a while longer. While experts and the general population believed that vaccines and viable treatments would help stop the pandemic, it seems that things are not going that great after all. Another issue worth mentioning about the pandemic and the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Study links severe COVID-19 to increase in self-attacking antibodies

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients are substantially more likely to harbor autoantibodies—antibodies directed at their own tissues or at substances their immune cells secrete into the blood—than people without COVID-19, according to a new study. Autoantibodies can be early harbingers of full-blown autoimmune disease. "If you get sick enough from COVID-19 to...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Global Population#Pharmaceuticals#Ifpma#Johnson Johnson
MedicalXpress

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine spurs lasting immune response: new study

A new study from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) scientists helps answer the question: how long does immunity against COVID-19 last in vaccinated people?. As they report in Science, a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Government ends Covid vaccine deal after ‘breach of obligations’, Valneva says

More information is being sought from the UK Government after a drugs firm said its contract to supply coronavirus vaccines had been terminated.The French pharmaceutical company Valneva said the Government had alleged it was “in breach of its obligations” under the deal to supply the vaccine, which it is currently developing at its facility in Livingston, West Lothian.Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the move would be a “blow” for the site – visited by Prime Minister Boris Johnson back in February.Mr Yousaf stated: “When it comes to their supposed alleged failure to meet their contract obligations, we obviously are...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

New global dashboard sheds light on reasons behind COVID vaccine hesitancy, refusal

In an ongoing global survey, more than half of those who are unvaccinated in more than 50 countries indicated in August that they definitely or probably won't get a COVID-19 vaccine. A new dashboard, launched today by the Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs, unpacks that survey data to help explain why—and how experts can work to increase acceptance rates.
PHARMACEUTICALS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Acinetobacter baumannii vaccine development breakthrough: Hong Kong researchers

Researchers from The University of Hong Kong (HKU) and the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) have collaborated to make made a breakthrough in the vaccination development against the bacterium, Acinetobacter baumannii. Their studies have been published in ACS Central Science. Acinetobacter baumannii (A. baumannii) is a Gram-negative pathogenic bacterium...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Las Vegas Herald

Hepatitis D Virus (HDV) Infection Market: Market Outlook, Epidemiology Analysis, Treatment Landscape, Pipeline Products, and Key Companies Working in the Space

DelveInsight's Hepatitis D Virus Infection Market Insights Report offers a detailed analysis of the disease, its causes, symptoms, diagnostics modalities, and treatment options. The Hepatitis D Virus Infection market report also offers comprehensive insights into Hepatitis D Virus Infection market size, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market drivers, market barriers, ongoing clinical...
INDUSTRY
thegeorgeanne.com

FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 and older on Aug. 23, 2021 under the FDA’s priority review process. Priority review is for “the evaluation of applications for drugs that, if approved, would be significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Covid vaccine boosters not needed for general population, experts say

Vaccines remain highly effective against severe disease, including that from all the main viral variants, a study suggests. Coronavirus vaccine boosters are not appropriate for the general population at this stage of the pandemic, experts have suggested. A review by an international group of scientists found that vaccine efficacy against...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Real-time geospatial analysis identifies gaps in COVID-19 vaccination in a minority population

COVID-19 vaccination is being rapidly rolled out in the US and many other countries, and it is crucial to provide fast and accurate assessment of vaccination coverage and vaccination gaps to make strategic adjustments promoting vaccine coverage. We reported the effective use of real-time geospatial analysis to identify barriers and gaps in COVID-19 vaccination in a minority population living in South Texas on the US-Mexico Border, to inform vaccination campaign strategies. We developed 4 rank-based approaches to evaluate the vaccination gap at the census tract level, which considered both population vulnerability and vaccination priority and eligibility. We identified areas with the highest vaccination gaps using different assessment approaches. Real-time geospatial analysis to identify vaccination gaps is critical to rapidly increase vaccination uptake, and to reach herd immunity in the vulnerable and the vaccine hesitant groups. Our results assisted the City of Brownsville Public Health Department in adjusting real-time targeting of vaccination, gathering coverage assessment, and deploying services to areas identified as high vaccination gap. The analyses and responses can be adopted in other locations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Vaccines beat natural immunity in fight against COVID-19

A common reason cited for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19—especially among the young and healthy—is "I trust my immune system" or some variation of that line. The same goes for those who have already had the virus and assume they've developed some natural immunity. Though the human immune system is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 variants Mu, Delta and what to know about mutations

A new COVID-19 variant called B.1621 or mu by the World Health Organization is being monitored by scientists. While this variant is making news, it is not the dominant strain in the U.S. or elsewhere, says Dr. John O'Horo, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases physician. "The delta variant is really...
SCIENCE
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Global experts pan wider use of COVID vaccine booster dose

An international group of vaccine experts, including two former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials, said today that scientific evidence doesn't yet support the broader rollout of COVID-19 boosters. No drop in protection against severe disease. The group, which also includes experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), based...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy