Akron, OH

Summit County Historical Society to host equality benefit concert featuring Anne E. DeChant, ‘American Idol’ contestant Serrin Joy

By Megan Becka, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Historical Society of Akron will host the Sweet Sounds of Equality concert Sept. 19 at the historic John Brown House in Akron. The outdoor concert, which begins at 2 p.m. at 514 Diagonal Road, will feature headliner Anne E. DeChant. “American Idol” contestant Serrin Joy of Akron, who appeared on the show’s 19th season, will also perform. A Firestone High School graduate, Joy graduated from the American Musical Dramatic Academy Conservatory in New York City.

