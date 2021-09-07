CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana White’s Contender Series 2021 - Week 2 preview, weigh-in results

By Victor Rodriguez
Bloody Elbow
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 2 for Contender Series is here, with another collection of fighters that are either perfect for this specific platform or should be signed to the UFC directly. In a way, it’s a good problem to have. This means you have certified and legitimate talent that can deliver on a product such as this one and that could use a bit of seasoning. On the other hand, it remains something of a formality more than a testing ground for combatants that could perhaps be better served being picked up without having to do this.

