Dana White’s Contender Series 2021 - Week 2 preview, weigh-in results

Week 2 for Contender Series is here, with another collection of fighters that are either perfect for this specific platform or should be signed to the UFC directly. In a way, it’s a good problem to have. This means you have certified and legitimate talent that can deliver on a product such as this one and that could use a bit of seasoning. On the other hand, it remains something of a formality more than a testing ground for combatants that could perhaps be better served being picked up without having to do this.