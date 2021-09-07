Hello, Huntsville!

DALLAS, Pennsylvania—At 4:45 p.m. EDT, on Wednesday, September 1, the first raindrops began falling at The Ridge at Back Brook in Ringoes, New Jersey. The precipitation came as no surprise. Hurricane Ida had plowed into Louisiana a day earlier, bringing with it heavy wind and buckets of rain. Ida continued its northward path slowly losing wind strength but continuing as a major rain event. After landing on the United States, Ida rolled through Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. New York and New Jersey awaited its arrival.