What Texas' New Voting Law Means
Drive-thru voting and 24-hour polling are outlawed under the law as Republican lawmakers argued they were necessary only during the COVID-19 pandemic.www.newsweek.com
Drive-thru voting and 24-hour polling are outlawed under the law as Republican lawmakers argued they were necessary only during the COVID-19 pandemic.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2