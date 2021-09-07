CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Texas' New Voting Law Means

By Rebecca Klapper
Drive-thru voting and 24-hour polling are outlawed under the law as Republican lawmakers argued they were necessary only during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington Post

Democrats wanted Trump gone. Now they want him on the ballot.

LOS ANGELES — Democrats are growing confident that California Gov. Gavin Newsom will prevail in Tuesday's recall election, averting political disaster by energizing liberal voters. Across the country, his party is paying close attention to how he's doing it: Warning Democrats that if they stay home, Donald Trump and his agenda will prevail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

The Texas abortion ban is already clashing with the state's tech industry aspirations

Until a few years ago, the business wing of the Republican Party called the shots in Texas. From Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on down, that no longer seems to be the case. This year alone, Abbott has created a system to jail undocumented migrants, made it harder for many Texans to vote, tried to ban vaccine and mask mandates, and signed the nation's most restrictive abortion ban, enforced by "deputized" Texas residents.
TEXAS STATE
Matt Lillywhite

Some Texans Want Greg Abbott To Resign. Do You Agree?

The Texas Governor is facing mounting criticism from voters throughout the state as his approval rating falls to an all-time low. According to a poll conducted by The Texas Policy Project at the University of Austin, Governor Greg Abbott's popularity rating is dwindling as most Texans believe the state is on the "wrong track."
TEXAS STATE
New Jersey Herald

As Texas abortion law roils governor's race, NJ's sweeping pro-choice bill stalls | Stile

No other issue — perhaps with the exception of gun control — better illustrates the political chasm between red Texas and blue New Jersey than abortion. Texas just passed a law limiting abortions to six weeks — in clear defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe V. Wade ruling — and has offered $10,000 bounties for those who snitch on people and abortion providers who violate the new statute.
TEXAS STATE
#New Texas#East Texas#Drive Thru Voting#Early Voting#Voting Rights#The Associated Press#Democrats#Gop#Republicans#Senate#White House#Capitol
News-Virginian

With election wins, Va. Republicans could pass laws restricting abortion. The race for lieutenant governor is key.

If Republicans are successful in the fall election, they could pass new laws restricting abortion in Virginia, something groups opposed to abortion would welcome, while Democrats are raising alarm. Reproductive rights are especially relevant in the race for lieutenant governor, where the winner—either Republican Winsome Sears or Democrat Hala Ayala—would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
michiganchronicle.com

SB1: Texas Republicans Pass Voter Suppression Law

The new laws will tighten an already strict set of voting laws in Texas. The new laws will eliminate drive-thru voting and extended hours to vote. On the evening of August 31, the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature passed overhaul of Texas’ election laws. The moment was the final chapter in a weeks-long saga that included Texas Democrats leaving the state to prevent the changes from passing.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Texas Republicans quietly reduced penalties for honest voting mistakes

The Republican priority voting reforms and restrictions signed into law last week added a number of new election-related offenses and raised criminal penalties for others, all of which were hotly debated this summer. But one major such provision got little attention. The bill lowered the criminal offense for illegal voting...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs social media "censorship" bill into law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill that aims to stop social media companies from banning users or nixing posts based solely on political opinions — the latest salvo by Republicans, who claim that these tech giants are censoring conservative users. The new law requires social media companies with...
TEXAS STATE
