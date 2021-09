Throughout the day, we gain energy by breaking down carbohydrates, fats, and proteins in our bodies through the process of metabolism. For example, immediately after eating, most of our energy comes from carbohydrates, while after fasting, most comes from fats. The body's ability to switch metabolic energy sources in response to changes in nutritional state, such as after meals and during sleep, is called metabolic flexibility. Research has shown that disrupted flexibility is associated with diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Professor Kumpei Tokuyama and his team of researchers at the University of Tsukuba have been studying metabolism during sleep. "We were interested in how metabolism changes during sleep and whether we could detect any metabolic differences in people with inflexible metabolisms," Professor Tokuyama explains.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO