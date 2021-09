The remnants of Hurricane Ida left destruction throughout New Jersey, including in some of its most densely populated urban areas, killing more than two dozen people. In Elizabeth in Union County, five people died, four in one flooded basement apartment. In Newark, where Ida was the wettest storm on record with more than 8 inches of rainfall in a single day, more than 400 people had to be rescued. Jersey City suffered more than $35 million worth of damage to its infrastructure.

