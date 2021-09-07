The Buick Electra EV: A More Stylish Tesla Cybertruck, but Only for China
Tesla has made waves in recent years with its bold automotive design choices. Perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than in its Cybertruck. Tesla’s Cybertruck boasts impressive capabilities, such as the ability to tow seven tons and hit a top speed of 130 mph. However, its blocky frame is enough to turn off many prospective buyers. However, it’s not the only automotive manufacturer venturing out into new truck design terrain. Buick is bringing back the classic Electra in a form similar to the Cybertruck, first in China and, potentially, the U.S. in the future.www.motorbiscuit.com
