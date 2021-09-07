CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Buick Electra EV: A More Stylish Tesla Cybertruck, but Only for China

By Produced by Digital Editors
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago

Tesla has made waves in recent years with its bold automotive design choices. Perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than in its Cybertruck. Tesla’s Cybertruck boasts impressive capabilities, such as the ability to tow seven tons and hit a top speed of 130 mph. However, its blocky frame is enough to turn off many prospective buyers. However, it’s not the only automotive manufacturer venturing out into new truck design terrain. Buick is bringing back the classic Electra in a form similar to the Cybertruck, first in China and, potentially, the U.S. in the future.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Tesla Cybertruck delay: The new release roadmap

The Tesla Cybertruck now isn’t expected to launch until late 2022, with Elon Musk’s much-vaunted electric pickup set to play catch-up with other EV trucks. Announced in November 2019, the outlandishly designed pickup divided opinion with its angular styling, but that didn’t stop reservations from piling in for the promised 2021 release.
CARS
thedrive

Honda, Toyota Criticize Proposed $4,500 Incentive for Union-Built EVs in America

They argue that incentives shouldn't be based on workers' choice to unionize. Late last week, lawmakers in Washington D.C. proposed an expansion of the electric vehicle tax credit which would make some battery-powered cars more attainable for the masses. In addition to removing the existing ceiling that drops a manufacturer's tax credits after it's sold 200,000 EVs, the proposal also aims at promoting the adoption of models built in union-operated facilities by allotting an additional $4,500 incentive.
ECONOMY
lifewire.com

EV Batteries Are Only Going to Get Better

There’s an EV in our driveway. It belongs to us, sort of. It’s shiny and blue and makes a satisfying whirring noise when you step on the accelerator. After years of writing about and reviewing dozens of EVs, I’m happy that we’re a bit less beholden to the petroleum industry and polluting not quite as much on a daily basis. But after years of watching the electric vehicle world evolve there’s one thing I made sure we did when brought our new vehicle home, we leased it.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Buick#Sbentertainment#Super#Roadmaster#Rwd#Riviera#Autoweek#Cadillac#The Robb Report#Americans#Cnn
insideevs.com

China: Tesla Increases Price Of Model Y Performance

The Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y Performance version has just become a little bit more expensive for new orders in China. The manufacturer has adjusted the price up by 10,000 CNY ($1,550) or 2.6%, from 377,900 CNY to 387,900 CNY ($60,192) due to higher manufacturing costs, according to Chinese media. The prices of the two other versions remain the same.
CARS
electrek.co

Upcoming electric trucks: Cybertruck, F-150 Lightning, Hummer EV compared

As we sit in the midst of 2021, electric vehicles remain a major storyline. Even long-established, legacy automakers (some with over 100 years of experience) have finally wisened up and pivoted toward EVs to remain competitive. In the next couple years, three major automotive brands, old and new, will release three highly anticipated electric trucks. This includes the Tesla Cybertruck, the Ford F-150 Lightning, and GMC’s modern spin on a gas-guzzling behemoth with the Hummer EV.
NFL
ComicBook

Hot Wheels R/C Tesla Cybertruck Is Back In Stock

Perhaps Tesla should get Mattel involved in manufacturing, because Hot Wheels has released three versions of the Cybertruck to Tesla's zero. There were two 1:10 scale R/C models - a limited edition version that retailed for $400 and a Cyberquad version that retailed for $100. Both sold out in a heartbeat and currently run roughly double the price on eBay. The third version was a 1:64 scale R/C model priced at only $19.99.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Tesla Cybertruck Now Delayed Until Late 2022

Deliveries of the Tesla Cybertruck will not begin until late 2022, the automaker revealed this week. The Tesla Cybertruck was first unveiled in late 2019, with company CEO Elon Musk at the time saying the car would be ready for a U.S. market launch by late 2021. Rumors then started to swirl the funky-looking electric pickup would be delayed, with the company starting the design engineering process later than expected. Now, according to a report from Electrek, Tesla has updated its website to say the vehicle will not be ready until 2022. Sources familiar with the matter also told the publication the truck will not be ready until late 2022 and that production would not ramp up to a significant level until 2023.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
CNET

Tesla Cybertruck delay pushes pickup to late 2022, Elon Musk reportedly says

The Tesla Cybertruck delay was already a known fact, but CEO Elon Musk's latest reported comments add a few more details to the picture. Citing sources familiar with the meeting, Electrek reported Thursday that Musk held a company-wide call and said the Cybertruck should be ready for production in late 2022.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Will Likely Beat Tesla Cybertruck To Market

When the Tesla Cybertruck was revealed back in 2019, CEO Elon Musk said that the all-electric pickup would launch by the end of 2021. However, many have had their doubts about this claim, especially since Tesla’s new Gigafactory Texas – where the Cybertruck will be built – is still under construction, and that plant will also build the Model Y once it’s operational. Secondly, the Cybertruck will utilize Tesla’s new 4680 battery cells, which are currently supply-constrained. That’s why it came as no surprise, as Ford Authority reported last month, that the Cybertruck was recently delayed to 2022, and now, it’s been pushed back even further, making it very likely that the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will beat it to market.
CARS
teslarati.com

Elon Musk updates Tesla Cybertruck delivery target, hints at novel features

It appears that the Tesla Cybertruck’s customer deliveries will indeed see some notable delays, but the wait for the all-electric pickup truck would likely be worth it. This was highlighted by Elon Musk during a recent all-hands meeting with the Tesla team, as per information shared by several individuals familiar with the topics discussed in the event.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

China Is Accelerating Into The EV Future

Across the globe, the auto industry is struggling with the ongoing pandemic and the supply shortage of semiconductors. Meanwhile, the demand for electric cars continues to rise, especially in the world's largest auto market. A New Era For Audi. As it pivots towards the electrification era, Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY)-owned...
CARS
dornob.com

High Tech CyberLandr Camper Slots into the Back of Tesla’s Cybertruck

Tesla’s Cybertruck won’t be available until 2022, but people are already coming up with fun ways to modify it into something even more unusual. The CyberLandr is an add-on retractible camper that mimics the Cybertruck’s futuristic angular shape, popping up to offer comfortable digs on the road and disappearing completely into the bed when it’s not in use. Lance King, CEO of software and artificial intelligence company Stream It, came up with the idea when he was preordering the Cybertruck and realized no existing camper was going to fit the truck’s unique body shape.
TRAVEL
Entrepreneur

Tesla (TSLA) Delays Its Cybertruck Production to Late 2022

Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently confirmed that the production of its upcoming electric pickup truck Cybertruck is deferred to late 2022. A couple of years ago in 2019, Cybertruck was first announced by Tesla, initially scheduled to hit the roads by the end of 2021, making it the first electric pickup truck to foray into the markets.
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s BYD Ousts Tesla to Nab Top Spot in Global EV Sales in July

(Yicai Global) Sept. 7 -- Chinese auto giant BYD was the best-selling electric car brand worldwide in July, toppling US new energy vehicle maker Tesla, due to cheaper prices and a broader range of models. BYD sold 47,000 electric vehicles in global markets in July, followed by Tesla which shipped...
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Tesla Sold More Than 44,000 China-Made Cars In August, Including Nearly 13,000 Locally

The China Passenger Car Association has revealed that Tesla sold 44,264 vehicles that it built locally in August. Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai currently produces the Model 3 and Model Y for both the local market and overseas markets, such as Australia and Europe. Reuters reports that new data reveals that Tesla sold 44,264 China-made vehicles, including 31,379 for export and 12,885 across China last month, a pronounced increase from 8,621 cars sold in July.
ECONOMY
cbtnews.com

Tesla Cybertruck production delayed by another year

At the initial model unveiling, the Tesla Cybertruck was positioned as a frontrunner among electrified pickup trucks. The launch event had its own hiccups with Elon Musk smashing what was supposed to be Armor Glass on the truck’s windows with a metal ball, and the stumbles keep coming. Originally slated for a late 2021 release […]
CARS
Pistonheads

Tesla claims EV 'ring record for Model S Plaid

There isn't a Nurburgring lap that's a dull watch, from breaking 10 minutes in a Citroen AX diesel to little more than half that in a Porsche 919. That's definitely still true for the latest 'ring record chaser, too, as the 1,020hp Tesla Model S Plaid has set a 7:35.579 lap. And that's fast, whatever fuel is providing the power, and especially so for a car almost 10 years old and on the wrong side of two tonnes.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy