Since visitors began arriving in Hawaiʻi, the Islands have become a place for couples to getaway. From honeymooners to elopers, parents on a trip without the kid and couples on a special visit where the question may be asked, love is in the air in Hawaiʻi. And the Garden Isle, Kauaʻi, is no slouch in the romance department. From its breathtaking natural wonders to its postcard-perfect beaches, it’s easy to fall for this decadently green island. So if you and your special someone are planning to fly off to lovely Kauaʻi, be sure to stay at one of these romantic hotels and resorts, which have been voted as being the island’s Top 5 by our readers for the HAWAIʻI Magazine 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.

