Student Brought Gun To Leif Ericson Elementary School Last Week, Police Say

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A student brought a gun to school last week at an elementary school in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person with a gun around 10 a.m. Wednesday at Leif Ericson Elementary Scholastic Academy, at 3600 W. 5th Av.

Police said a male student brought a gun to the school and showed it to several classmates. The student’s guardian told police the legally-owned gun was taken out of their home without permission.

No one was injured, and police said school officials told them “the incident would be handled administratively.”

Chicago Public Schools officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CBS Chicago

Hector Pillado, 18, Charged In Little Village Carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS)– An 18-year-old from Gary, Indiana, has been charged in a carjacking that took place in Little Village last week. According to police, Hector Pillado, 18, was identified as on of the offenders who took a vehicle by force from a 40-year-old man in the 4200 block of West 26th Street on Sept. 11. Pillado is expected in court on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen Charged In Little Village Carjacking, Man Charged In Grand Crossing Carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a man on Saturday in Little Village, and a 58-year-old man has been charged with carjacking another drive in July in Grand Crossing. Police said the teen was arrested Sunday afternoon, after he was identified as one of the carjackers who stole a vehicle from a 40-year-old man in the 4200 block of West 26th Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. RELATED: Tracking Chicago’s Carjackings The boy was caught in the victim’s vehicle about a block away the day after the carjacking. He is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, and is due to appear in Juvenile Court on Monday. Meantime, 48-year-old John Ray was arrested at his home on Saturday, after he was identified as the man who carjacked a 34-year-old man on July 15 in the 7800 block of South Ingleside Avenue. Ray is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, and is due to appear in bond court on Saturday afternoon. No further information was available on either carjacking.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, Woman Shot In Bronzeville; Wounded Man Boards CTA Bus

By Mary Chappell Chicago (CBS) — A man boarded a CTA bus after he and another woman were shot in Bronzeville Monday morning, police said. The man, 22, and woman, 23 were shot during a verbal altercation at about 9:53 a.m. in the 400 block of East 46th Street, police said. After being shot, the man boarded a CTA bus and authorities were called. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition — the man wounded in the buttocks and woman in the stomach. Authorities are investigating the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors Say Racial And Gang Tensions Are Fueling Violence In West Pullman, And Ald. Anthony Beale Has A Plan For Police To Step In

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the past few months, we’ve tracked and investigated violence in the West Pullman neighborhood – where an off-duty Chicago firefighter was shot over the weekend in a mass shooting that also wounded a 15-year-old girl and left a woman dead. People living and working in the area say gangs and racial tension are fueling the trouble. So CBS 2’s Tara Molina hit the streets to find out what can be done to put an end to it – and she found a possible solution. A “cop house,” that’s what Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) calls the home base for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot And Killed On Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed overnight while driving on the Bishop Ford Freeway. It’s the latest of 170 shootings on Chicago expressways this year. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports the recent shooting is proof this is a deadly issue, with many Chicago expressways turning into shooting investigation scenes, and the problem is showing no signs of slowing down. Illinois State Police said, around 1:45 a.m., troopers responded to a shooting at the southbound exit ramp from the Bishop Ford to 130th Street. The Chicago Fire Department said a 45-year-old man died at the scene. The ramp was shut down so troopers could canvass the area for evidence. The ramp reopened around 6:15 a.m. Scenes like this have become all too familiar in the Chicago area, as expressway shootings are at an all-time high in 2021. Illinois State Police said there have been 170 expressway shootings in the Chicago area so far this year, more than all of last year. Police haven’t said anything about the motive for Monday’s shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Some Improvement Seen After CPD ‘Flooded’ Violent Beats With Officers As Summer Safety Strategy, Overall Crime Figures Remain Grim In Affected Communities

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s violent streak is sparking outrage in the city’s neighborhoods and drawing attention around the country. But what about the efforts city leaders laid out at the start of summer to “flood the zone” of violent neighborhoods with police presence and using parts of government in new ways to curb crime? CBS 2’s Chris Tye on Monday dug into the promises made – and the report card that is now complete on summer 2021. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Supt. David Brown created a list of 15 beats – subsets of police districts – and put them under the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

‘We’re About To Be Carjacked’: Chicago Resident Tells Her Story In The Hopes Of Warning Others

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago woman saw the signs and instantly knew something was wrong. The woman was targeted by carjackers while on a first date. She told her frightening story only to CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot, hoping it will help others. The woman, Jaimie, is part of many neighborhood watch groups online. She wants others to know that if you see cars double parked – in this case, two of them – you could be the prime target for a carjacking. She agreed to speak with CBS 2, if we only used her first name. Monday afternoon, police were back in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Finance Committee Backs $20.5 Million Settlement For Two Men Who Say They Were Framed By Former CPD Detective Reynaldo Guevara

by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago taxpayers will soon be on the hook for $20.5 million in damages to two men who spent 23 years in prison for a murder before they were cleared, in one of several wrongful convictions tied to disgraced former CPD Detective Reynaldo Guevara. Without discussion, the City Council Finance Committee on Monday unanimously approved the settlement with Jose Montanez and Armando Serrano, setting up a final vote by the full City Council on Tuesday. The two were convicted in the 1993 murder of Rodrigo Vargas, whose body was found in a van parked...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Antwan Carter, 33, Charged With Murder In Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 3 Injured On Eisenhower Expressway In April

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with murder in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway back in April that left a man dead and three other people injured. Antwan Carter, 33, of Chicago, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to Illinois State Police. At 12:03 a.m. Monday, April 12, Illinois State Police were called for a shooting on the westbound Eisenhower at Ashland Avenue. Troopers found one vehicle crashed with nobody inside, and a second with five people. The driver of the second car – a 22-year-old Chicago man – was killed. Four others in the car – men ages 21, 22, and 25, and a 25-year-old woman, all from Chicago – were all taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Agents obtained and executed multiple Cook County search warrants as part of the investigation, and Carter was arrested. The charges against Carter were approved on Friday. He was being held at the Cook County Jail on Sunday after his bond was set at $1 million.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 Juveniles Injured In Shooting On I-80/94 Near Burr Street

CHICAGO (CBS)– Three juveniles were injured after shots were fired on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana early Monday morning. Police said a white Dodge Charger was struck multiple times at mile marker 6.2, just east of Burr Street in Gary. Three of the five occupants were injured. All of the victims were taken to local hospitals. One victim was flown to Chicago for treatment and suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said the victims left a party in Gary, Indiana when the shooting took place. The shooting is under investigation.   -30-
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Spirit Of Rob Hannon, Lawndale Barber Shot And Killed In July, Lives On In Young Barbers Program That He Championed

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rob Hannon was a barber who loved his community and worked just as hard to help children – but in the end, it was gun violence that took him away from his Lawndale neighborhood. Now, his barbershop – the Creative Salon at 3946 W. 16th St. at Pulaski Road – has ignited a new drive for young men and women in the neighborhood. Inside the barbershop on Monday, we found Danny Fields. “I think it was a flyer. I don’t know where, but I saw it just walking around,” Fields told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. “So I came.” The 16-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Search For Pickup Truck After Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Dead In Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Aurora were searching Sunday for a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead. At 1 a.m. Sunday, Aurora police were called to the 200 block of North Lincoln Avenue after a driver hit a pedestrian and sped off. Michael Brooks, 59, was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers began interviewing witnesses and got some information about the vehicle that hit Brooks and fled. Police described it as a two-toned pickup truck with a Mexican flag wrapped around the front hoot and another Mexican flag on the back tailgate. Police said it appears the passenger-side headlight was damaged in the crash and does not work anymore. Investigators believe the vehicle is a Ford pickup truck, with damage to the front passenger side and a missing front grille. Police have released photos. (Credit: Aurora Police) (Credit: Aurora Police) Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Division by calling (630) 256-5330, or emailing TrafficDiv@aurora.il.us. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

17-Year-Old Charged With River North Robbery, Chinatown Carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 17-year-old has been charged in two carjackings and an armed robbery that took place throughout the city. According to police, the teen was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle by force from a 54-year-old man on September 8, in the 200 block of West 22nd Place. The same teen was also identified as the offender who robbed a 39-year-old woman, while armed with a handgun, on September 9, in the 600 block of North La Salle Drive. The teen was also identified by police as the offender who who took a vehicle on July 14, in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue. He is expected in court on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Critically Injured In Lawndale Shooting

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were critically injured after a shooting in Lawndale Sunday morning, police said. The men, 27 and 29 were outside in the 2900 block of West Harrison at about 2:40 a.m. when they heard shots and felt pain. The 27-year-old was shot in the groin and stomach and the 29-year-old was shot in the chest and arm. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Nobody is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Drive-By Shooting In East Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old man is dead, and three other people are in the hospital, after a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in the East Chatham neighborhood. Police said, shortly before 5 p.m., the victims were standing in the 900 block of East 79th Street, when someone in a dark-colored SUV drove by and started shooting. Witnesses said they heard at least 26 gunshots. The many evidence markers on the street near 79th and Ellis back up that claim. A 24-year-old man was shot in the head, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 26-year-old man...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Robbed At Gunpoint Of Camera Equipment, Other Personal Effects In Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was robbed of her personal belongings – including a bag full of camera equipment – in Bucktown Monday evening. At 8:20 p.m., the 38-year-old woman was walking outside in the 1900 block of West Wabansia Avenue when a red sport-utility vehicle with three men inside pulled up and one of them got out and took out a handgun. The man demanded the woman’s personal belongings and she handed over a black bag full of camera equipment, her wallet, and her cellphone, police said. The robbers fled, and no one was in custody Monday night.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS Parents, Students Rally Over Complaints About School Bus Service, COVID-19 Contact Tracing, And Other ‘System Failures’

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of Chicago Public Schools parents and students rallied in Logan Square Monday, saying they are fed up with what they call “multiple” system failures at CPS. A few of their concerns include buses not picking up special education students, staff shortages, and COVID-19 contact tracing being a week behind. Advocates on Monday told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra they want a choice between in-person and remote learning for children in school who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In response, CPS spokeswoman Emily Bolton released this statement: “The district’s contract tracing operation is working around the clock to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot Expected To Present Plan On Suing Street Gangs

CHICAGO (CBS)– Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to present a plan to help curb violence in the city, which involves suing street gangs. The mayor first spoke about her plan on Friday, something she says will have a lot of support from the City Council. Her proposal includes taking street gangs to court and using lawsuits to freeze their money and assets. Lightfoot said her plan will be in addition to what’s already being done to reach out to young people and their families through street outreach programs and other organizations. Lightfoot will present this proposal during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Postal Police Say It’s Safe To Mail Checks After Instances Of Fraud In Park Ridge, But Expert Advises Thinking Twice

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — Postal Police insist it’s safe to mail checks in Park Ridge, even after CBS 2 discovered a federal investigation into check fraud there. But at least one postal expert says you should think twice about that. He shared advice for customers with CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas. We discovered one victim after another. “I was just shocked,” said Sue Costello. “The whole thing is frustrating,” said Garry Abezetian. “It happened to so many more people,” said Ingrid Czech. All of them claim someone tampered with their checks after they mailed them in Park Ridge, increased dollar amounts, and altered recipient names. Then...
PARK RIDGE, IL
