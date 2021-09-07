Student Brought Gun To Leif Ericson Elementary School Last Week, Police Say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A student brought a gun to school last week at an elementary school in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person with a gun around 10 a.m. Wednesday at Leif Ericson Elementary Scholastic Academy, at 3600 W. 5th Av.

Police said a male student brought a gun to the school and showed it to several classmates. The student’s guardian told police the legally-owned gun was taken out of their home without permission.

No one was injured, and police said school officials told them “the incident would be handled administratively.”

Chicago Public Schools officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.