Idaho Hospitals Move to Crisis Protocol Amid Shortage of Beds, Staff Due to COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As hospital beds fill up quickly throughout the Louisville metro, staffing remains a major concern for local hospital systems. "We have the ability and we have some beds open but as staff gets moved in and some of the shortages, we limit the ability to staff those beds," UofL Health associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hugh Schoff said. "On a daily basis, we're looking at what utilization do we have. Who do we have available to move around and really trying to support the people that are at the bedside because what we see with staff shortages and people being out it really stresses those that are at the bedside taking care of patients."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO