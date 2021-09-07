CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Hospitals Move to Crisis Protocol Amid Shortage of Beds, Staff Due to COVID

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Under the "crisis standards of care" designation, hospitals are permitted to dole out resources, like ICU beds, to patients with the highest chance of survival.

