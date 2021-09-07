CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky has three (maybe four) point guard options: "I'm really excited"

On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KP9BI_0boxvz2H00

Following Nolan Hickman’s decommitment back on April 30, the Kentucky basketball program entered the month of May with zero point guards signed on for the 2021-22 season. By the start of July, there were three legitimate point guard options locked in, with a potential fourth emerging from the group, as well.

Five-star recruit TyTy Washington was the first to commit to Kentucky on May 12, followed by Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler on May 17. The former is the better shooter and scorer, while the latter is the superior playmaker and defender, two complementary pieces.

“Well, we’ve got three that can play the position,” John Calipari said Tuesday. “Sahvir (Wheeler), I did some things where we’re putting in a press that I’ve used in the past, and I didn’t know where I wanted to put him because of his size. He goes, ‘coach, I’m almost 6-5.’ I went ‘OK,’ so I put him at the front of the press, and he’s almost 6-5. Normally you put that guy as an intercept — you need someone in the front line that’s gonna occupy eyes.

“TyTy is better than I thought. (He has a) demeanor, plays the game as it comes. Skill, floaters, jump shots, making passes. Decision making not quite there, but you’ve got those two, they can play together.”

And then on July 1, Davion Mintz announced his return to Kentucky, giving the Wildcats a third strong point guard option to work with.

“As you know, I’ve played three point guards at the same time in the past, and you’ve got Davion,” Calipari added. “As we learned late in the season, he can play the position more as a scoring kind of guard than a creating point guard. He can play it, so we’ve got three and I’m really excited about all three.”

The options may not stop there, either. Kentucky went into summer and fall practices assuming the point guard spot was limited to Washington, Wheeler and Mintz. After seeing his team in action, though, Calipari also feels Davidson transfer Kellan Grady may emerge as a legitimate fourth option, as well.

All four players have solidified themselves as capable and talented options in the backcourt.

“And let me throw another one in there: Kellan (Grady) played point guard at times at Davidson,” Calipari said. “Matter of fact, when we played him when he had 16 (points) on us as a freshman, he was their point guard. So we have options and I’m really excited seeing how they’re playing.”

Most importantly, they’re playing for one another and carry team-first mentalities, something that will help the group as a whole in the long run.

“We brought guys together because it’s really about playing for each other,” Calipari added. “I think that’s helped us too.”

Washington finished his high school career as a consensus five-star, top-20 prospect and earned MaxPreps Arizona Player of the Year honors. He averaged 24.0 points (48% FG, 41% 3PT), 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game for AZ Compass Prep.

Wheeler earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2020-21 after averaging 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest as a sophomore.

Mintz led Kentucky in scoring with 11.5 points per game in 2020-21, leading the Wildcats in scoring a team-high nine times. He tied for the team lead with 17 double-figure scoring games and led UK with 56 3-pointers on 37.8% shooting, including 29 of 64 over the last eight games. Mintz also led the team in total assists with 77 on the year.

Grady totaled more than 2,000 points on 47.2% career shooting and averaged at least 17.1 points per game in all four years at Davidson. With 240 career 3-pointers, the 6-foot-5 guard has made at least 51 threes in all four seasons and shot a career-best 38.2% from behind the arc in 2020-21. He has 21 games with at least four 3-pointers.

Calipari likes his team.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Kentucky extends offer to 2023 5-star wing Mackenzie Mgbako

Mackenzie Mgbako, a consensus top-15 prospect in the class of 2023, has officially earned a scholarship from Kentucky. The five-star wing out of Gladstone, New Jersey picked up the offer from John Calipari following an in-person visit at his school on Monday. The 6-foot-8, 185-pound forward also holds offers from...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Jaw-Dropping Kentucky Football Stats

The Kentucky football team has produced some jaw-dropping stats after starting the season with a pair of wins. You have to see the numbers to believe them. With the win over Missouri, Stoops improved to 51-50 as the Wildcats’ head coach. It’s the first time Kentucky’s had a head coach with a winning record since Fran Curci’s final season in 1981. What’s even more remarkable is that two games into the 2016 season, Stoops had a 12-26 record. Since then Kentucky has gone 39-24, winning over 60 percent of its games.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Jordan Wright Injury could lead to bigger role for Trevin Wallace

Kentucky’s 35-28 victory over Missouri took a physical toll on the Wildcats. Luckily, this week’s FCS opponent, Chattanooga, will give Kentucky a little time to exhale. As a couple of players recover from injury, it creates opportunities for more young players, particularly Trevin Wallace. As Missouri fought to come from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Georgia State
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Washington State
Local
Kentucky Sports
On3.com

DeCarlos Nicholson, Top-Ranked JUCO Cornerback, Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky wrapped up a significant recruiting weekend in Lexington with a big-time commitment. Following an official visit, DeCarlos Nicholson announced he has committed to Kentucky. A three-star recruit, Nicholson is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 1 junior college cornerback in America. He is the fifth-ranked overall JUCO prospect...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Stoops says Davonte Robinson, Jordan Wright are in "good shape" to play

After brief injury scares with two key defenders on Saturday, the Kentucky football program received good news to open the week. Starting safety Davonte Robinson and starting outside linebacker Jordan Wright both suffered injuries against Missouri, with the latter’s situation more uncertain going into the week. “We’ll see how it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Will Levis on Kentucky's run-heavy offense vs. Missouri, Top 25 snub, banana mania

In the first two games, Kentucky showed two very different sides of its offense. Against ULM, the Cats threw for over 400 yards and ran for 145. Against Missouri, they ran for 340 yards and only passed for 179. During an appearance on SEC This Morning, quarterback Will Levis said he was totally fine with the Cats’ run-heavy offense vs. the Tigers even though it meant fewer yards for him.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

KSR Football Podcast: Rounds of Applause after Beating Mizzou

It’s time to enjoy a big win over Missouri. In a strange twist of fate, Kentucky is now leaving points on the field, yet still out-talenting opponents to win SEC games at Kroger Field. It’s a great time to be a Kentucky fan. Join Freddie Maggard, Charles Walker, Drew Franklin and Nick Roush as they give out one round of applause after another for the Cats. Highlights:
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Kellan Grady
On3.com

Player analysis: Highly-coveted 2023 G Matas Buzelis

Matas Buzelis is a 6-foot-10, 175-pound junior guard out of Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy that ranks among the top 2023 prospects in the country. Buzelis has the size, height and skill to be a potential NBA all-star at just 16-years-old. Why Matas Buzelis is special. Elite ball handler. At 6-10,...
NBA
On3.com

College football top to bottom: The 1-130 rankings after Week 2

Another week, another shakeup in the top 10 of our 1-130 rankings. There’s only one new team in the top 10, but there was other movement in that group because of Oregon’s win at Ohio State. In addition, two teams that had been ranked … ahem … in the 50s last week now are in the top 25. Embarrassing? Yes. But, hey, it’s also an offshoot of doing 1-130 rankings this early in the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Guard#Threes#Sahvir#Wildcats#Maxpreps#Fg#Az Compass Prep
On3.com

Brandon Miller, elite small forward, sets commitment date

Brandon Miller, a 6-foot-8 small forward out of Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge will announce his commitment on September 27th, he tells On3. Earlier this month, Miller cut his list to four options – Alabama, Tennessee State, the NBL, and the NBA G-League. Miller doesn’t comment much on the pro options,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On300 RB George Pettaway sets his commitment date

Suffolk (Vir.) Nansemond-Suffolk Academy running back George Pettaway is ready to announce his decision. The four-star took official visits to Michigan and Penn State and unofficial visits to Florida and North Carolina over the summer. The Wolverines were eliminated and it is down to Florida, North Carolina, Penn State and Oregon.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

College football’s surplus effect: Transfers finding success after leaving crowded position rooms

The introduction of the NCAA’s Transfer Portal and implementation of the one-time transfer exception have normalized and lowered the barrier for player movement within college football. Predictably, this has prompted an uptick in transfers within the FBS. It’s also led to a new trend – non-quarterbacks leaving crowded positions rooms to find immediate success elsewhere. Has college football’s surplus effect arrived?
NFL
On3.com

Buckeyes must do thorough evaluation on defense

COLUMBUS – Ohio State falling to Oregon on Saturday was the most stunning loss at The Horseshoe since the Buckeyes fell to Virginia Tech in 2014. Despite being a 14-point underdog, the Ducks exploited a shaky Buckeyes defense with questions all over its depth chart en route to a 35-28 upset win.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher updates Haynes King injury, recovery timeline

Texas A&M head coach provided an update Monday on quarterback Haynes King and a possible timeline for his return. The second-year freshman exited Saturday’s game early in the first quarter after fracturing his ankle. On3’s Matt Zenitz and Gerry Hamilton reported Monday that King had surgery Sunday and is expected...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Razorbacks slapped fine for rushing field after Texas win

Arkansas has possibly been handed the best fine it will ever have to pay. The SEC informed the Razorbacks on Monday they will be facing a $100,000 fine after fans stormed the field Saturday night after their 40-21 win over No. 15 Texas. The game marked the first meeting between...
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

ESPN releases Power Rankings after Week 2

The second full weekend of college football saw multiple Top-25 upsets and near upsets. While most of the playoff favorites played unexciting games, a few big contests shook up this week’s ESPN Power Rankings. Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) Oregon Ducks (2-0) Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0)...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Florida State offensive lineman is no longer with the program

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Dontae Lucas is no longer part of the Florida State Seminoles’ program, according to Chris Nee of Noles247.com. Lucas has started 14 games in his collegiate careers, with seven starts in each of the previous two seasons. He did not start either of Florida State’s first two games this season, and now he is no longer on the team.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy