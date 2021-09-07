Dual Targeting of CDKN2A and PIK3CA May Offer Better Outcomes in Urothelial Carcinoma

Dr Ramez Eskander shares his insights on considerations for selecting appropriate PARP inhibitor therapy for patients based on molecular testing and other factors. Ramez Eskander, MD: With the evolution of PARP inhibitors as a treatment strategy in the ovarian cancer space, we’ve realized that we’ve made significant gains and have various treatment options in the setting, and it’s important to note that this patient in this clinical scenario was counseled and was treated with maintenance rucaparib in the platinum-sensitive response. Again, this patient had received maintenance bevacizumab monotherapy in the front line after initial completion of chemotherapy. It is a patient who is PARP inhibitor naïve specifically. And that’s important to remember. We know the data regarding rucaparib, the ARIEL3 clinical trial supporting the efficacy, the safety, and the tolerability of this drug, which was again given until disease progression or unacceptable adverse events. There was also an interesting abstract that was presented that compared real-world data among PARP inhibitors. There are other options for PARP maintenance in the platinum-sensitive setting in a patient who is PARP naïve. And what we saw was that rucaparib and olaparib appeared to be better tolerated than niraparib when it came to dose interruptions or dose reductions. We don’t have any head-to-head data the way that we want it, but they are data that help us contextualize potentially the treatment-related tolerability or adverse effects that may be experienced on therapy. The other important thing to note is that niraparib has an individualized starting dose, a dose that’s dependent on baseline weight and platelet count. If you have a patient who has struggled with thrombocytopenia, understanding that may guide you away potentially from one PARP inhibitor to consider another PARP inhibitor such as rucaparib for maintenance strategy. Analogously, a patient who has poorly controlled hypertension may not tolerate niraparib as well, and you might want to consider others.

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO