CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Dual Targeting of CDKN2A and PIK3CA May Offer Better Outcomes in Urothelial Carcinoma

By Sara Karlovitch
targetedonc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBishoy M. Faltas, MD, discussed the use of genomic testing in urothelial canncer in greater detail, in an interview with Targeted Oncology. Genomic testing plays an increasingly important role in urothelial cancer (UC), with several actionable mutations including FGFR3, PIK3CA, and CDKN2A. Genomic testing varies in the academic and community...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Pembrolizumab Granted Full FDA Approval for Urothelial Carcinoma

The FDA has approved pembrolizumab for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who are not eligible for any platinum-containing chemotherapy. The FDA has approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC) who are not eligible for any...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Using Avelumab Maintenance in Advanced Urothelial Cancer

Experts in bladder cancer discuss when it’s appropriate to use avelumab maintenance therapy both with and without progression of disease in advanced urothelial cancer. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: Let’s move to the next case. You have a patient who has been using avelumab maintenance for a while, and this patient has continued to stable disease on 3 consecutive scans. The question is: “Would you consider avelumab maintenance long term if the patient has stable disease with no progression, or will you change to a different paradigm?” I’d like the audience to vote. Do you continue this patient with stable disease, or do you switch? No progression. Neeraj, how often do you image these patients? Do you continue progression of toxicity based on the JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial?
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Targeted Therapies, Immunotherapies Lead the Way to Optimal Benefit in T-ALL

According to David T. Teachey, MD, newly developed therapies have improved remission rates in T-ALL and B-ALL. Over the past 60 years, overall improvements in the cure rate for patients with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) have been one of the great success stories of modern medicine, according to David T. Teachey, MD, attending physician and researcher at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. When compared with patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), patients with T-ALL had inferior outcomes. In the last 10 years, however, those rates have become more comparable. Yet, despite a survival rate of close to 90% in T-ALL, investigators continue to strive to attain 100% survival.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Introduction of Noncovalent BTK Inhibitors and CAR T Cells Excite CLL Landscape

Multiple new targets are being researched for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and experts a particularly excited about novel BTK inhibitors and cellular therapies. Experts treating and researching chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) are enthusiastic about the clinical development of pirtobrutinib (LOXO-305) and lisocabtagene maraleucel (Breyanzi), according to Alexey V....
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cdkn2a#Cancer Cells#Cancer Treatment#Bladder Cancer#Targeted Oncology#Uc#Md#Weill Cornell Medicine#Nature Communications#Fda#Urothelial Cancer Patient
targetedonc.com

Optimizing Therapy for Patients With Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

Strategies to help manage treatment-related toxicities to novel therapies used in the management of advanced urothelial carcinoma. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: Quality of life is very important. We’ve seen the FDA paying attention to the quality-of-life and patient-reported outcomes data across tumor types. It’s very important for optimal management of adverse effects. Neeraj, you asked me before about optimal management of adverse effects. It’s an important point because we want to maximize the benefit and minimize the risk for our patients. To answer your question, let’s take the example of sacituzumab govitecan. As we mentioned before, neutropenia can be managed by holding off the drug or delaying the administration, or reducing the dose. The starting dose is usually 10 mg/kg, can go down to 7.5 mg/kg, and sometimes the second dose reduction dose is 5 mg/kg based on a case-by-case basis. However, most patients don’t need that, or they can be managed with 1 dose level reduction.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Role of Molecular Testing in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

An expert in ovarian cancer reviews best practices for molecular testing in patients with advanced ovarian cancer and the implications of testing results for treatment selections. Ramez Eskander, MD: Considering patients with advanced stage epithelial ovarian cancer, we take multiple things into account when we think about prognosis and treatment....
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Adjuvant ICI Therapy in Advanced Urothelial Cancer

Guru P. Sonpavde, MD, leads the discussion on the use of adjuvant nivolumab in metastatic urothelial carcinoma and the impact on the subsequent use of immune checkpoint inhibitors in recurrent disease. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD:Guru, let me ask something different. A colleague in the audience asked about the adjuvant setting....
CANCER
ajmc.com

Study Will Collect Patient Preferences for NSCLC Treatments

This study protocol comes amid a paradigm shift in the treatment of advanced-stagen non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following the emergence and uptake of immunotherapy. A new study is aiming to collect information on patient preferences for treatments for non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study protocol comes amid a paradigm shift in the treatment of advanced-stage NSCLC, following the emergence and uptake of immunotherapy, which created options that consist of immunotherapy monotherapy, chemotherapy monotherapy, or a combination of those treatments.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

PARP Inhibitors in Advanced Ovarian Cancer: Mechanism of Action and Tolerability

An expert in ovarian cancer discusses the mechanism of action of PARP inhibitors in treating advanced ovarian cancer and comments on tolerability profiles of available agents. Ramez Eskander, MD: PARP inhibitors have emerged as paradigm changing in the ovarian cancer space. We to some degree simplify the mechanism of action, although we believe it’s more complex. But essentially what you have is DNA damage is occurring constantly, particularly in malignant cells that are replicating carelessly. And when you acquire double-stranded DNA breaks, you need effective homologous recombination deficiency [HRD] dependent on BRCA, although there are other low fidelity, higher error mechanisms for DNA repair. But you need a functional BRCA for high fidelity repair of double-stranded breaks. Conversely, we also have single-stranded breaks in the DNA, and PARP and the PARP proteins are responsible for facilitating the repair of single-stranded DNA breaks. What we’ve identified is in patients who are BRCA mutated or homologous recombination deficient, they can't repair double-stranded breaks efficiently. If you have single-stranded breaks, at the replication fork those become double-stranded breaks. And if you have nonfunctional BRCA or homologous recombination deficiency, that drives cell death, synthetic lethality.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Considerations for Selecting PARP Inhibitor Maintenance Therapy

Dr Ramez Eskander shares his insights on considerations for selecting appropriate PARP inhibitor therapy for patients based on molecular testing and other factors. Ramez Eskander, MD: With the evolution of PARP inhibitors as a treatment strategy in the ovarian cancer space, we’ve realized that we’ve made significant gains and have various treatment options in the setting, and it’s important to note that this patient in this clinical scenario was counseled and was treated with maintenance rucaparib in the platinum-sensitive response. Again, this patient had received maintenance bevacizumab monotherapy in the front line after initial completion of chemotherapy. It is a patient who is PARP inhibitor naïve specifically. And that’s important to remember. We know the data regarding rucaparib, the ARIEL3 clinical trial supporting the efficacy, the safety, and the tolerability of this drug, which was again given until disease progression or unacceptable adverse events. There was also an interesting abstract that was presented that compared real-world data among PARP inhibitors. There are other options for PARP maintenance in the platinum-sensitive setting in a patient who is PARP naïve. And what we saw was that rucaparib and olaparib appeared to be better tolerated than niraparib when it came to dose interruptions or dose reductions. We don’t have any head-to-head data the way that we want it, but they are data that help us contextualize potentially the treatment-related tolerability or adverse effects that may be experienced on therapy. The other important thing to note is that niraparib has an individualized starting dose, a dose that’s dependent on baseline weight and platelet count. If you have a patient who has struggled with thrombocytopenia, understanding that may guide you away potentially from one PARP inhibitor to consider another PARP inhibitor such as rucaparib for maintenance strategy. Analogously, a patient who has poorly controlled hypertension may not tolerate niraparib as well, and you might want to consider others.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Leukemia Awareness Month: Changing the Future of AML through Precision Medicine

Gwen Nichols, MD, reviews the evolving landscape of acute myeloid leukemia for Leukemia Awareness Month. As The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s executive vice president and chief medical officer, Gwen Nichols, MD, plays a critical role in advancing cures through a unique combination of clinical, academic, and pharmaceutical experience. She oversees LLS’s scientific research portfolio, patient services, and policy and advocacy initiatives. A physician and scientific researcher, she has dedicated her career to helping patients. Most recently, Dr Nichols was oncology site head of the Roche Translational Clinical Research Center. Prior to joining Roche in 2007, Dr Nichols served as the director of the Hematologic Malignancies Program at Columbia University. Dr Nichols trained in internal medicine at the University of Chicago and completed post-doctoral research and a hematology-oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. She received her medical degree with honors from the State University of New York at Buffalo.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Ovarian Cancer: Current Status and Future Directions

Ramez Eskander, MD, summarizes the current status of ovarian cancer treatment and reviews unanswered questions and future directions. Ramez Eskander, MD: I want to take a moment to talk about where we are with ovarian cancer therapy. We were very excited about the potential opportunity for immunotherapy in patients with ovarian cancer, but unfortunately all the studies conducted to date have been negative. We’ve had the JAVELIN series, JAVELIN 200 and JAVELIN 100, which showed no benefit with incorporation of immune checkpoint inhibitor with chemotherapy in the platinum-resistant and platinum-sensitive settings. We’ve also had the IMagyn050 trial, which looked at atezolizumab and bevacizumab as a maintenance strategy in the front line. Again, it showed no difference in the patient populations. And we haven’t been able to define a particular biomarker cohort that may potentially benefit the most from immunotherapy. It’s unclear what the role of immunotherapy is going to be. I can tell you that right now we are awaiting the results of multiple prospective frontline clinical trials. We have ATHENA, we have FIRST, we have DUO-O, among others, which are looking specifically at the question of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and PARP inhibition strategies, and the immunotherapy PARP combination and whether PARP inhibitors can drive neoantigen formation and sensitize to immunotherapy or immune checkpoint inhibition. We anticipate some of these may read out soon. We are anxious to see what the results are.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Infection Control in Patients With CLL May Be Pivotal for Survival Outcomes

Controlling infection in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia who have an increased risk for infection, may be key for improving survival rates. During a presentation at the 2020 Society of Hematologic Oncology, Carsten Utoft Niemann, MD, PhD, explained that patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) have an increased risk for infection regardless of whether they are being treated.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

N-803 in Combination With BCG Yields Encouraging Responses in BCG-Unresponsive Bladder Cancer

Patients with BCG-unresponsive, non-muscle invasive bladder cance carcinoma in situ had promising responses to Bacille Calmette-Guérinplus N-803, updated data from cohort A of the phase 2/3 QUILT-3.032 study. Patients with BCG-unresponsive, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) carcinoma in situ (CIS) had promising responses to Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) plus N-803 (ALT-803),...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

New Options in the Treatment of Patients with Low-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome Need to Be Further Studied

For patients with low-risk myelodysplastic syndrome, standardized treatment options are not readily available and dependent on the patient’s specific conditions. For patients with low-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), standardized treatment options are not readily available and dependent on the patient’s specific conditions. Furthermore, patients with erythropoietin (EPO) failure often do not have a treatment to readily fall back on. Which is why it’s important for more varied studies to occur in the MDS field, according to Uwe Platzbecker, MD.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Investigators Initiate Treatment With ERAS-007 in Patients With EGFR-Positive NSCLC

The first patient has been dosed in the phase 1b/2 trial of ERAS-007, an extracellular signal-regulated kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The first patient has been dosed in the phase 1b/2 trial (NCT04866134) of ERAS-007, an extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK) inhibitor, for the treatment...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Mobocertinib Improves PROs in Previously Treated EGFR Exon 20+ NSCLC

In a phase 1/2 trial, the selective targeting of EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations with mobocertinib in patients with previously treated non–small cell lung cancer resulted in superior patient-reported outcomes. Patients treated with mobocertinib (formerly TAK-788) for previously treated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Deep Responses Sustained With Cilta-Cel in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

CARTITUDE-1 update shows continued deep and durable response with iltacabtagene autoleucel in patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. Updates results from the phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 trial presented during the 2021 Society of Hematologic Oncology Annual Meeting showed that a single dose of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) further induced early, deep, and durable responses while maintaining a tolerable safety profile in heavily pretreated patients with multiple myeloma.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Myelofibrosis Can Benefit from New Use of Existing Therapies and New Agents

Active phase 2 and 3 studies offer different concepts to the treatment myelofibrosis, according to Srdan Verstovsek, MD. The landscape is brimming with therapeutic approaches for patients with myelofibrosis (MF). Active phase 2 and 3 studies offer different concepts to the treatment of this disease, according to Srdan Verstovsek, MD, professor of Medicine and hematologist-oncologist at MD Anderson, who presented on the topic during the 2021 Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) Annual Meeting.1.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy