Culver, OR

Culver football falls in opener

By Andy Dieckhoff
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

Bulldogs drop first game of the season on the road 43-6 against Weston-McEwen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bT3BG_0boxvtjv00

Culver football got off to a slow start last Friday, with the Bulldogs falling 43-6 to Weston-McEwen in their season opener.

Junior quarterback Logan Macy did his best to lead the CHS offense, throwing 11 completions on 25 attempts for 113 yards through the air. Macy is taking over under center for the first time, so some opening game jitters were to be expected. However, while the new QB's completion percentage was just 44 percent, Macy avoided throwing any interceptions.

As for the running game, the Bulldogs rushed for a total of 42 yards on 15 attempts. Junior running back Isaac Solis ran for a touchdown in the first quarter to give Culver its only points of the game. The team's per-carry average of 2.8 yards was at least in part due to a lack of size on the CHS offensive line.

After putting up 14 points in the first quarter, the TigerScots went into their locker room with a 31-6 halftime lead over the Bulldogs.

The road loss was Culver's first taste of live competition this season, with the team missing out on preseason football after the jamboree at Madras High School was canceled. Varsity head coach Brian Silbernagel noted that experience likely a played a role in the final score.

"We played tough," Silbernagel said in a text message after the game. "Just outmanned against their 15 seniors."

It would appear that the TigerScots of Weston-McEwen have not experienced any issues with athlete turnout this season, with W-M head coach Kenzie Hansell telling the Walla Walla Bulleting that his team has 58 players on the roster. At last check-in, the Culver program was flirting with a number closer to 30 — many of whom are freshmen and sophomores.

In addition to the difference in numbers and experience, the home crowd in Athena also appears to have been a factor.

"It was a college atmosphere for a 2A football game," Hansell told the Walla Walla Bulletin.

For a young team playing at full speed for the first time, facing an experienced team in front of a raucous home crowd may have been too much to handle. This week, the varsity Bulldogs come back home to their own stadium to square off with Stanfield. Culver hosts the Tigers at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

