Toyota Changes Tune on EVs, Will Spend $13.6 Billion on Batteries by 2030

It's an exciting time for the Ford Explorer. Ford Performance has unleashed a one-off track version of the ST model, and the 2022 variant of the ST will be powering the rear wheels as standard. A new ST-Line trim has been added too, and the pricing is good. But what we're here to talk about today is the electric model that was confirmed in May of this year. We now have more information on the latest electric vehicle from Ford, thanks to a report from Automotive News. The outlet reports on when the Explorer EV will launch and where it will be built.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO