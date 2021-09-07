CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota Changes Tune on EVs, Will Spend $13.6 Billion on Batteries by 2030

That includes solid-state battery tech too. Despite its early foray into hybrids and usable battery-electric vehicles, Toyota has emerged as an antagonist to EV adoption—it has simply spent too much on hydrogen to let BEVs win without a fight. But as the saying goes, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em, and Toyota will indeed lean on EVs in the future, having announced Tuesday that it will pour $13.6 billion into developing cutting-edge lithium-ion and solid-state batteries by 2030.

www.thedrive.com

