You want your dog to be happy and healthy, and you want them around for as long as possible. Much like you watch what you eat, you should watch what your favorite playmate eats, too. That’s why there’s a growing trend among pet owners to feed their animals the best organic dog food. While there is some debate over whether organic dog food is actually better for your dog than traditional feed, we can all agree that cleaner, sustainably sourced ingredients can’t be a bad thing. That’s especially considering the fact that the production of organic dog food is easier on...

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO