Over the past few days, Apple Music users have been complaining that they are seemingly no longer able to share songs on Instagram Stories. Here’s the fix for this bug. At first, you may think it could be related to those testing iOS 15, but it’s also affecting iOS 14 users. When you try to share an Apple Music song to Instagram Stories, you’ll see a tab for you to share a song with a friend instead.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO