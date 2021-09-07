What Should Really Be Texas' Official Food, According To Reddit

Texas is known for a lot of things like the Alamo, great country music, ranching, and of course, delicious barbecue. The way the Lone State roasts their meat is very specific depending on which part of the region you're in, per Culture Trip. Central Texas likes using oak and pecan wood, while West Texans enjoy eating mesquite style. East and South Texas prefer to focus on the flavors of the sauce, but if you're in the Central region of the state, it's all about the rub that's used on the barbecued beef.