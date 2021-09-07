Child Care Recognition Payment Application Opens Sept. 20

Are you an administrator or child care provider at a DCYF-licensed family child care or center based program located within the boundaries of the City of Seattle? If so, you may be eligible to apply for a child care recognition payment!

In appreciation of the valuable work Seattle home-based and center-based child care workers have been performing during the COVID-19 public health emergency, the City of Seattle allocated over $2.9M from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (CLFR) as part of the Seattle Rescue Plan to offer child care workers a recognition payment. The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) is proud to partner with Child Care Resources (CCR) to distribute these funds.

Beginning September 20, home and center-based child care programs can apply for a one-time child care recognition payment on behalf of eligible employees. The amount of the recognition payment per eligible employee will be determined by the total number of employees represented on the applications of eligible programs.

Applications will be available in English, Amharic, Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Oromo, Somali, Spanish, and Vietnamese on this page on September 20. The deadline to submit applications is October 11, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria:

Child care programs eligible to apply:

Are a DCYF-licensed family child care provider or center based program who is currently open, accepting children, and has enrolled and served at least one child within the last six months of this year.

Are located within the boundaries of the City of Seattle. Sites located in unincorporated King County or other cities are not eligible. There is no requirement that employees live within the City of Seattle.

Eligible employees:

Are, and have been for at least 6 months in 2021, working on site in a DCYF-licensed family child care or center-based child care program which is located in the City of Seattle. There is no requirement that eligible employees live within the City of Seattle.

Include FCC licensees who work directly with children, whether or not they have employees.

Information Sessions:

Please join us at any of the following information sessions to learn more about this funding opportunity. All sessions will take place via Zoom from 6:30pm – 7:45pm.

Tuesday, September 7, English Session https://childcare.zoom.us/j/99193854585

Session https://childcare.zoom.us/j/99193854585 Thursday, September 9 Spanish Session https://childcare.zoom.us/j/93231865089

Session https://childcare.zoom.us/j/93231865089 Tuesday, September 14 Somali Session https://childcare.zoom.us/j/99324308239

Session https://childcare.zoom.us/j/99324308239 Wednesday, September 15 English Session https://childcare.zoom.us/j/94721335626

Application Timeline:

Release Date: September 20, 2021

Application Deadline: October 11, 2021

For Questions and Assistance:

For questions, interpretation services or assistance, please contact Child Care Resources at 1-800-446-1114 or grants@childcare.org.