CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Child Care Recognition Payment Application Opens Sept. 20

By Sage Leibenson
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41HK6d_0boxvTz900

Are you an administrator or child care provider at a DCYF-licensed family child care or center based program located within the boundaries of the City of Seattle? If so, you may be eligible to apply for a child care recognition payment!

In appreciation of the valuable work Seattle home-based and center-based child care workers have been performing during the COVID-19 public health emergency, the City of Seattle allocated over $2.9M from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (CLFR) as part of the Seattle Rescue Plan to offer child care workers a recognition payment. The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) is proud to partner with Child Care Resources (CCR) to distribute these funds.

Beginning September 20, home and center-based child care programs can apply for a one-time child care recognition payment on behalf of eligible employees. The amount of the recognition payment per eligible employee will be determined by the total number of employees represented on the applications of eligible programs.

Applications will be available in English, Amharic, Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Oromo, Somali, Spanish, and Vietnamese on this page on September 20. The deadline to submit applications is October 11, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria:

Child care programs eligible to apply:

  • Are a DCYF-licensed family child care provider or center based program who is currently open, accepting children, and has enrolled and served at least one child within the last six months of this year.
  • Are located within the boundaries of the City of Seattle. Sites located in unincorporated King County or other cities are not eligible. There is no requirement that employees live within the City of Seattle.

Eligible employees:

  • Are, and have been for at least 6 months in 2021, working on site in a DCYF-licensed family child care or center-based child care program which is located in the City of Seattle. There is no requirement that eligible employees live within the City of Seattle.
  • Include FCC licensees who work directly with children, whether or not they have employees.

Information Sessions:

Please join us at any of the following information sessions to learn more about this funding opportunity. All sessions will take place via Zoom from 6:30pm – 7:45pm.

Application Timeline:

Release Date: September 20, 2021

Application Deadline: October 11, 2021

For Questions and Assistance:

For questions, interpretation services or assistance, please contact Child Care Resources at 1-800-446-1114 or grants@childcare.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Fall 2021 Beyond the Cart Events

We’ll see you at one of our upcoming community reuse & recycling events, Beyond the Cart, taking place this fall. We’ve all spent a lot of time at home these days. With that, you may have noticed that you have items you no longer need and are also hard to know what to do with. Appliances, household goods, clothes, Styrofoam, batteries, paper for shredding, and electronics are all great examples of items that are perfect to drop off for free at Beyond the Cart. Items in good condition will be donated for reuse if possible while others will be recycled.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

(spot)Light: Aaron McCartney, Accounting Technician

Role: I lead the Refund and Transfer desk for the utility’s Account Control team. It’s pretty humdrum, but it gets busy at the end of July because that’s when we process the annual utility credit reimbursements. We’ll send refund checks to approximately 16,000 customers enrolled in the Utility Discount Program (UDP) this year. The refunds help many low-income customers, and with COVID and the number of unemployed people, it’s timely assistance. The process usually runs from July to October. This year we are piloting automation so that in the future, we can send the money without it taking thousands of hours as it has in the past.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Education
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
Seattle, Washington

Upcoming Volunteer Opportunities

Are you looking for ways to help beautify your neighborhood while volunteering in your community? Seattle Public Utilities is offering flexible volunteer opportunities with two of our most popular programs, Adopt-A-Street and Storm Drain Stenciling. Stop by any of our upcoming events to pick up a storm drain stenciling kit...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLE – NOW ONLINE!

DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLE – NOW ONLINE!. WHEN: Friday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. WHAT: Is your firm interested in doing business with the City of Seattle? Do you want to learn more about how City purchasing and contracting works? Join us at for our “First Fridays” online Doing Business with the City of Seattle event to meet Purchasing and Contracting staff who are part of our purchasing, consultant contracting and construction/public works teams. We will hold three sessions at once so choose the one you’re interested in!
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

It Takes a Village to Build a Skatepark

We’ve just completed Seattle Center Skate Plaza, an 18,000 square-foot skateboard facility located in a section of Broad St between 5th and Taylor avenues north vacated to make way for the SR-99 Tunnel. The new Skate Plaza fulfilled a commitment to the Seattle skateboarding community to provide a versatile skateboarding...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Child#Dcyf#Clfr#The Seattle Rescue Plan#Early Learning#Deel#Child Care Resources#Ccr#Arabic#Somali#Spanish#Vietnamese#Fcc#English
Seattle, Washington

SPU investigating odor in Georgetown

Seattle Public Utilities’ Spill Response team is investigating a strong chemical odor in the Georgetown area. Our responders are taking samples and/or readings near parts of the sewer system to identify the issue and its source and, once identified, working with other agencies to determine next steps. We will provide...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Solidarity with union carpenters in their fight for a good contract!

Pacific Northwest union carpenters are fighting millionaire bosses for a good contract. Through aggressive rank-and-file organizing they have rejected a series of substandard, insulting offers from construction contractors. I stand in solidarity with the union contractors, and with all workers organizing and fighting for their rights. My Labor Day statement to the union carpenters:
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Bobby Morris Playfield Survey

Seattle Parks and Recreation(SPR) is looking for feedback from the community on the cork infill product used at Bobby Morris Playfield adjacent to Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11 Ave., Seattle, WA 98122. Please take this short survey that will provide SPR important information on the users experience and help guide future field projects.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Ballard Playfield Lighting Project Begins

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is happy to announce we awarded the construction contract to Service Electric Co., Inc. for the lighting replacement project at Ballard Playground Playfield adjacent to the Ballard Community Center at 2644 NW 60th St. Construction begins the week of September 6 and will be completed in early 2022. The playfield will be closed during construction.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Seattle, Washington

Delinquent Fees

Our Land Use Division requires the financially responsible party of record to pay any outstanding fees on project applications or issued permits, regardless of activity or status. Our Director is authorized to collect any fees that remain unpaid within 30 days. Due to a technical challenge during the deployment of...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

August Publication Updates

Tip 205, Street, Alley, and Pedestrian Improvement Exceptions, was updated with the current codes and application process. DR 13-2021, Determination of State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Review Exemption Levels for Infill Residential and Mixed-Use Development in Urban Centers and Urban Villages, provides guidance for determining the exemption levels.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Filling Vacant Downtown Storefronts

On August 16, 2021 the City Council adopted Ordinance 126421 to add more flexibility for the types of uses allowed to occupy storefronts in downtown, including the Pioneer Square Preservation District, and in South Lake Union. This flexibility will apply on certain streets where the allowed uses are limited. This legislation is part of the City’s overall downtown revitalization efforts. The legislation will complement the revitalization efforts by changing the code to make it easier to fill vacant storefronts. The legislation will become effective in mid-September 2021, 30 days after the Mayor signs it.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Updated Stormwater Code/Manual – Online Training

The updated City of Seattle Stormwater Code and Manual became effective July 1, 2021. Please visit our Stormwater Code website as a great deal has changed with this update. SDCI has prepared online, pre-recorded training materials that you can view at your leisure. Details for the training materials and other references are below.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

DEEL Announces $1.45 Million in Funding to Support Parents and Children Ages 0-3

Contact: Sage Leibenson, sage.leibenson@seattle.gov, 206.507.6701. Announcing $1.45 Million in Funding to Support Parents and Children Ages 0-3 DEEL’s new Prenatal-To-Three Community Grant Program is now accepting applications from community-based organizations. SEATTLE (August 31) – This week, the Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) announced a new Prenatal-to-Three Community...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Center Announces RFP to Reimagine and Reinvigorate Bumbershoot Arts & Culture Festival

Seattle Center is pleased to announce a request for proposals (RFP) for a Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival producing partner with the creativity, drive, capacity and collaborative inclination to build a sustainable structure for this beloved and much anticipated annual festival. The RFP will consider proposals from locally based, national and international proposers. Proposals will be accepted through Oct. 25.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

478
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy