CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Facebook and Ray-Ban tease smart glasses announcement on September 9th

By Adi Robertson
The Verge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook and Ray-Ban are teasing an announcement around their upcoming smart glasses on September 9th. Ray-Ban posted a promotional page with a silhouette of a pair of glasses, the date “09.09 2021,” and the text “sign up now to get your release notification” — although it doesn’t specify whether that’s news about the release or the release itself. Ray-Ban’s homepage also promises that “this is one story you’re going to want to follow,” plausibly a reference to Facebook Stories.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
theclevelandamerican.com

These are the products that Apple could launch at its virtual event this Tuesday

IPhone users found the ‘Easter Egg’ hidden on the page dedicated to the September 14 event, which allows them to see the company logo in augmented reality. Apple’s annual event, which takes place this Tuesday, September 14, Through live broadcasts, the technology company has been making excuses for years to reveal new product lines it plans to offer its buyers ahead of the winter holidays. Although the products and their exact specifications will be officially released this Tuesday, some versions of the potential releases that Apple could launch have already been leaked.
ELECTRONICS
Phandroid

Xiaomi gives us a peek into their future with their smart glasses

With the death of Google Glass, many have wondered if maybe the world isn’t quite ready for smart glasses just yet, but it seems that maybe Xiaomi could be looking to prove the world wrong. The company has recently unveiled a concept pair of smart glasses that could potentially be...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Amazon One’s palm-scanning tech makes first move into entertainment venues

Amazon’s palm-scanning technology, Amazon One, has always been about more than just fast payments. Really, it’s about Amazon controlling and verifying identities, with the company hoping to deploy its service in public spaces like offices and stadiums. Today, Amazon announced the tech’s first launch in an entertainment venue as part of a partnership with ticketing firm AXS. Amazon One will be available to validate entry into Colorado’s famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre, an open-air venue built into a rocky outcrop.
BUSINESS
Beta News

Xiaomi Smart Glasses run Android and are very stylish

Smart glasses have existed for a while now, with the most notable being the failed Google Glass. Most recently, Facebook launched its own offering through a partnership with Ray Ban. While Google's product was ugly, the Facebook glasses actually look quite cool -- to the average person, they appear to be regular glasses. Unfortunately, no matter how stylish, many consumers will shun the product due the associaton with Facebook. After all, that social network has a bad reputation regarding privacy.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi Smart Glasses announced as a "wearable device concept"

Xiaomi is holding a huge event tomorrow, on September 15, where we can expect to see a bunch of new phones (and perhaps even tablets). But the company also had something to show us today - weird that this didn't make it as part of the event tomorrow, or maybe Xiaomi wanted to steal some of Apple's thunder?
ELECTRONICS
nojitter.com

AR’s Ascension as a Collaboration Tool

In the first installment of this two-part series, I discussed how people use virtual reality (VR) for collaboration and how it differs from existing traditional technologies. In this final segment, I'll address how augmented reality (AR) is expected to be more transformative than virtual reality (VR). But first, I’d like to preface with a quote from Apple CEO, Tim Cook:
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart on a rocky year for the app

It has been a contentious year for WhatsApp. In January, a simple effort to update its terms of service to enable some commerce features triggered a massive backlash in India, helping its rival Signal to double its user base in a month. In May, the Facebook-owned messaging app sued India over new rules issued by the country’s IT ministry that could break end-to-end encryption around the globe. And just last week, a widely read report in ProPublica drew attention to the service’s use of human reviewers to investigate potential violations of WhatsApp’s terms of service, in part by reading the five most recent messages in any reported exchange.
INTERNET
The Verge

How to watch Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event

It’s September, which means iPhone season is just nearly here. The rumor mill has been spinning about the highly anticipated iPhone 13, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7, a third generation of AirPods, and the potential for new MacBooks. A new, bezel-less iPad Mini is also a possibility, as is the official release of iOS 15 and macOS Monterey.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Glasses#The Glasses#Facebook Stories#Augmented Reality Glasses#Essilorluxottica#Ar
The Verge

Xiaomi shows off concept smart glasses with MicroLED display

Xiaomi has announced a pair of smart glasses called Xiaomi Smart Glasses. A company spokesperson tells The Verge that there’s no plan to actually put them on sale, but Xiaomi has provided enough detail to make the concept product seem somewhat plausible — at least for some point in the future.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Google found guilty of restricting Android forks in South Korea, fined $177 million

Google has been fined 207.4 billion won (around $177 million) in South Korea for abusing its dominant market position to stop device manufacturers from using modified versions of Android, Bloomberg reports. Specifically, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) is taking issue with the anti-fragmentation agreements (AFA) Google has manufacturers like Samsung sign, which prevents it from making changes to the operating system.
BUSINESS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Zoom plans live translation and wants integration into Facebook’s virtual reality

At its annual conference, Zoom presented plans to further advance hybrid work. Among other things, the software company wants to add an extension for live translations to its video communication tool, which should work for up to 12 languages. There are also plans for this year to decouple the whiteboard function already integrated in Zoom as a single product and to make it available outside of Zoom meetings. Other innovations include the integration of Zoom into Facebook’s virtual reality (VR).
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Verge

iPhone 13 announced with redesigned camera array and smaller notch

Apple’s iPhone 13 has officially arrived — the baseline, most mainstream model that will set the bar for Apple’s 2021 phone lineup. As with last year, the entry-level iPhone 13 will come in two versions: the 6.1-inch “regular” model and the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini. The screen is still an OLED panel, the sides still aluminum sandwiched between two slabs of glass.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Facebook program reportedly let celebrities avoid moderation

Facebook maintains an expansive program that exempts athletes, politicians, and other high-profile users from its typical moderation process, according to The Wall Street Journal. The program is reportedly meant to stop “PR fires,” or bad press caused by pulling down photos, posts, and other content from high-profile users that should have been allowed to stay up. In reality, the program just lets these users break the rules in ways that would have gotten most people into trouble, according to the report.
INTERNET
Seattle Times

Facebook’s Smart Glasses Can Take Calls and Photos, Lack AR

(Bloomberg) — Facebook Inc. unveiled its long-awaited smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban, entering a nascent wearables market with a focus on capturing photos rather than augmented reality. The social network on Thursday showed off the glasses, called Ray-Ban Stories — a direct rival to Snapchat’s Spectacles. The $299 Facebook...
TECHNOLOGY
uploadvr.com

‘Quest Pro’ Face & Eye Tracking References Found In Oculus Firmware

Reddit user Reggy04 dug into the Oculus Quest v32 firmware, finding strings referring to ‘Quest Pro’ as well as face and eye tracking. We obtained the Quest v32 firmware file, decompiled it, and searched it with grep to confirm Reggy’s claims. The Quest Pro reference appears to be from the...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

WhatsApp developing transcriptions to tame chaotic voice notes

WhatsApp is developing a feature that’ll offer transcriptions of received voice messages, letting you easily read what’s been said without having to play it out loud. The unannounced feature was initially spotted in the service’s iOS app by WABetaInfo, and WhatsApp has since confirmed that it’s in the “very early stages of designing and prototyping” the functionality. It’s unclear when it’ll hit the WhatsApp beta for iPhone users or when it’ll come to Android.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Zoom is adding live translation services and coming to Facebook VR

Zoom plans to expand its support for automatic live transcriptions with the addition of live translation, and turn its whiteboard feature into a more of a fully-featured app, among several other changes the company announced at its Zoomtopia conference on Monday. Automatic live transcriptions / closed captions in English were...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy