Celebrities

56-Year-Old Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Plunging Cocktail Dress To Celebrate David Williams’ 50th Birthday

DoYouRemember?
 6 days ago
Since her days of modeling, Elizabeth Hurley has not shied away from bold looks. That did not change this past Saturday when she went to London’s Claridge’s Hotel in celebration of David Williams’ 50th birthday. There, she donned a bold, plunging dress that caught the eye.

The two are considered friends. Williams is a TV personality, writer, and comedian. His children’s books have sold millions of copies around the world. He and Hurley can be seen photographed together over the years, and this last party was definitely one to remember.

Elizabeth Hurley celebrates her friend David Williams’ birthday

Elizabeth Hurley, 56, arrived at David William’s 50th birthday festivities in a sweeping, layered dress in iridescent shades of black and rainbow hues. A matching belt sat around her middle, which is also where the front of the cocktail dress plunged down to.

Hurley stood tall in high-heeled, open-toed platform shoes while holding a silver clutch. Silver hoops matched the accessory along with a simple matching necklace. Her brown hair hung free passed her shoulders, fully showing off their deep color.

All about balance

Hurley is no stranger to bold fashion pieces. 17 May 2018 – New York, New York – Elizabeth Hurley. Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party at the Park Avenue in New York City. Photo Credit: Mario Santoro/AdMedia / ImageCollect

In recent years, Hurley dove further into business, not unlike Williams’ move into literature. In Hurley’s case, she launched her own swimsuit line, which ended up tying back to her love for parenting. “It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school,” she explained of the balance between work and family life.

“Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus,” Hurley further stressed. “I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first.”

DoYouRemember?

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

