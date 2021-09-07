What is KP in Apex Legends?
Apex Legends' ranking system for the Battle Royale works very differently from that of other shooters. Battle royales feature 20 teams in a single match but only one team can win, making winning consistently more difficult. Valorant and Counter Strike: Global Offensive players may be used to being rewarded ranked points purely on their ability to win a game, but Apex also factors in the number of kills or assists a player has as well as their placement in the match.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0