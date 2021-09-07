CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What is KP in Apex Legends?

By Anthony Pohlman
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apex Legends' ranking system for the Battle Royale works very differently from that of other shooters. Battle royales feature 20 teams in a single match but only one team can win, making winning consistently more difficult. Valorant and Counter Strike: Global Offensive players may be used to being rewarded ranked points purely on their ability to win a game, but Apex also factors in the number of kills or assists a player has as well as their placement in the match.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Apex Legends to remove tap-strafing in future update

Respawn has announced that it will be patching out trap-strafing from Apex Legends in a future update. Tap-strafing is a mechanic employed by PC players that allows them to quickly change their mid-air trajectory. While popular, it’s something that Respawn never intended to add in the first place and is considered an exploit that provides an unfair advantage and is inaccessible.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Say goodbye to Apex Legends' best movement exploit

A future Apex Legends patch will remove a popular movement exploit that has seen wide use in recent months. Known as "tap-strafing," the tactic allows players to quickly change their midair trajectory while maintaining momentum. Basically, you become a speedy midair bullet that's very hard to shoot at. Respawn announced...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Apex Legends Update 1.79 Features More Stability Fixes

Respawn has pushed out the Apex Legends update 1.79 patch notes for your viewing pleasure, although those of you hoping for more nerfs for Seer are going to be disappointed, as it’s only a minor update with stability fixes. Read up on the latest Apex Legends 1.79 patch notes below.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Apex Legends’ tap-strafing will be patched out soon

Apex Legends’ developers will patch out “tap strafing,” a form of player movement used mainly by PC gamers that allows them to make sharp turns to evade or counterattack less mobile opponents. Respawn Entertainment on Tuesday tweeted that the method would be eliminated with the next patch. Tap-strafing is basically...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Weather#Kp#The Battle Royale#Rp
ComicBook

Apex Legends Is Removing a Popular Movement Mechanic

Respawn Entertainment announced on Tuesday plans to remove “tap-strafing” from the game, a movement mechanic utilized at higher levels of play in the battle royale game. The decision to remove tap strafing was announced on Twitter with the developers calling the mechanic “inaccessible” among other things. A more detailed explanation regarding its removal will be provided at a later date whenever the patch notes for Patch 10.1 drop, Respawn said.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Respawn is “evaluating” the power of aim assist in ‘Apex Legends’

John Larson, associate live balance designer for Apex Legends, has stated that Respawn Entertainment will “continue to evaluate” whether aim assist is currently too powerful in the battle royale. Larson has shared his thoughts on the ongoing community debate surrounding M&K (mouse and keyboard) versus controller balancing in Apex Legends,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All movement-based Legend abilities in Apex Legends

Octane is one of the highest pick rates out there in terms of Legends in Apex Legends, and with good reason. His ability to move around the map is fun, powerful, and iconic. That said, there are many Legends in the game that have movement-based abilities. This list is helpful...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Monster Energy Apex Legends Event Explained

The Monster energy Apex Legends event began on Sept. 1 and brought new in-game content to earn by buying particular cans of Monster energy drinks. The event also includes a sweepstakes drawing with 10 grand prizes. Ten people and their chosen guests will be awarded a trip to Montreal, Canada for five nights of ziplining, driving, and paintball as well as $1,000 spending cash.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
DBLTAP

Apex Legends September Prime Gaming Rewards Revealed

At the beginning of 2021, Twitch and Respawn announced a plan for 12 Prime rewards, one for each month of the year. Players have been receiving Prime rewards for Apex Legends since 2019, but this is the first year when all 12 months will have a skin. While the announcement...
TECHNOLOGY
dexerto.com

Apex Legends dev explains why movement legend updates are so difficult

Respawn Entertainment have explained why they don’t just focus on adding movement legends to Apex Legends as characters like Octane and Wraith continue to dominate. One of the biggest things that helps Apex Legends stand out amongst its battle royale rivals is the fact that characters have their own unique set of abilities and ways to play.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Apex Legends Feature Removal Has Fans Split

One of the most popular battle royale games, "Apex Legends," has grown and evolved since it launched in 2019, but one new technique, tap strafing, has been the subject of a lot of discussion lately. The developers took to Twitter to announce that they would resolve the issue by disabling the ability, but that decision has also proven divisive.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Character Guide: Every Legend's Abilities And Backstory

Apex Legends has a different character for every playstyle. The squad-based battle royale offers 18 different Legends, each with their own set of abilities and lore. Respawn has also added a new Legend every single season, so the game is always evolving. Below is a complete guide, offering lore details for each Legend and a description of all their abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

NICKMERCS reveals the Apex Legends feature that Warzone needs

Top streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff argued that Apex Legends has the best health and armor system of any battle royale, and believes Warzone could learn from it. Frustrated with Warzone, NICKMERCS has made the switch to Apex Legends for the foreseeable future. On his grind to hit Apex Predator, he’s fallen in love with the game’s Ranked Play, skill gap, and mechanics.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

When is The Paradigm Skin Coming Back to Fortnite

It's been a long time since we've seen The Paradigm skin in Fortnite - will it be coming back anytime soon?. The Paradigm skin first made its appearance in Fortnite on Oct. 11, 2019 and was last seen on Oct. 13 that same year. Listed as a Rare skin, The Paradigm was released as part of the Limited Time Outfit exclusive to The End live event for Chapter 1, Season 10.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to show your FPS counter on Apex Legends

FPS is an extremely important factor in online gaming, so here’s how to see your frames per second in Apex Legends through Steam, Origin, Xbox, and PlayStation. Having high frames per second (FPS) can make the world of difference in online gaming, especially in FPS titles. Not only will the game feel smoother and more pleasurable to play, but you’ll have lower input delay, allowing for quicker reaction times.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends Season 10 Ranked: Splits, changes, maps

Apex Legends Emergence didn’t bring any big changes to Ranked Play, with the focus on Ranked Arenas instead. But, like previous seasons, there is still a mid-season split to reset. Apex’s Ranked Leagues allows trios to drop into matches against players who will closely match their skill level, and put...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

5 Best Mid Laners in League of Legends Patch 11.18

League of Legends Patch 11.18 is slated to hit live Thursday, Sept. 9, one day later than normal due to Labor Day. Mid lane may be the area least touched by this large set of changes in Patch 11.18. A few mid laners are being altered, but the patch is overwhelmingly focused in other lanes. Nonetheless, here are the five best mid laners in League of Legends Patch 11.18.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Vex Role: Where to Play Her

Vex is League of Legend's newest champion, a Yordle with an attitude. Where to play her is a pressing question, as her kit seems to be a strong well rounded set of skills that will allow her to roam and pressure the enemy well. Vex is confirmed to release with...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
627
Followers
5K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy