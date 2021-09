ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – One woman was killed and three other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash that happened in Allegan County this weekend. Police identified the woman who died as Diana Thornton, 65, of Bremen, Indiana. Thornton reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, and was transported to Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo where she was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from Michigan State Police.

INDIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO