Hermitage, PA

Claudia Geroni

Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 6 days ago
June 29, 1945 - September 05, 2021. Claudia Geroni, 76, of Hermitage, PA, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh. Ms. Geroni was born June 29, 1945, in Sharon, PA a daughter of the late Oscar Louis and Theresa (Mirizio) Geroni. She was a 1963 graduate of Hickory High School and remained active in her class reunions. Claudia earned a bachelor of science degree in education from Youngstown State University and her masters in guidance and counseling from Westminster College, New Wilmington, PA.

