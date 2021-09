Women’s social network Peanut has launched a new community dedicated to helping people navigate the different stages of menopause.From 1 September, members of the app can join Peanut Menopause, where they can connect with other women experiencing perimenopause, menopause, or post-menopause.Peanut, which was founded in 2017 by CEO Michelle Kennedy, is a social network for women who want to discuss fertility, motherhood and other aspects of womanhood.The creation of Peanut Menopause comes after a survey of 1,039 women aged between 40 and 65 from across the US identified that most of them felt either isolated, uncertain, angry or as if...

