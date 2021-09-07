War Eagle volleyball wins a barnburner

It was a test of wills. It was a nerve-wracking volleyball match that went five sets. It could have hardly been any closer. Davie and visiting East Forsyth produced 220 points on Sept. 2. Despite playing without an injured Abigail Reynolds, despite facing a future Tennessee Volunteer in Kadynce Boothe, despite having Ali Angell less than full strength as she played through what proved to be food poisoning, the War Eagles out-gutted East 25-14, 23-25, 29-27, 24-26, 15-12.