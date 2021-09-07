CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, you won’t be able to farm Fluorescent Fungus until Genshin Impact Version 2.2 is available. It’s a new item that will be presumably found on the Tsurumi island map, which arrives in Version 2.2. Once it’s available, you’ll need 168 total Fluorescent Fungus to max out Thoma. Genshin Impact...

pcinvasion.com

The Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun character demo is electrifying

There’s been a lot of hype around Genshin Impact Version 2.1, which releases tomorrow, and the Raiden Shogun has been at the forefront of a lot of the recent content we’ve seen. Last week, we got a first look at her impressive lightning-based abilities. Now, developer miHoYo has released a character demo for the Raiden Shogun, which shows her powers fully unleashed.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact: Spectral Secrets Expeditions Event Details

Old Genshin Impact players would remember, we’ve seen Spectral Secrets Expeditions before. But for those of you who are new, here’s what to expect, and what you can get. This event will run during Genshin Impact 2.1 from September 19, 2021, to September 29, 2021. During Spectral Secrets Expeditions, the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Deathloop Fast Travel: Can you warp to map markers?

There’s a lot of ground to cover in Deathloop, which has many players wondering if they can warp to map markers. So, is there a Deathloop fast travel system on PS5 and PC? Here’s the lowdown on quickly getting around the four districts of Blackreef: Updaam, The Complex, Fristad Rock, and Karl’s Bay.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Where is in Matrix 4? A forgotten video game reveals the answer

He tried to warn us. Back in August 2020, Lawrence Fishburne put it bluntly when New York Magazine asked if he’d appear in the upcoming Matrix sequel: “I have not been invited.”. Turns out, he wasn’t lying. The first trailer for Matrix 4 (now officially known as The Matrix Resurrections)...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Deathloop Review

Let’s get this out of the way right from the off: Deathloop isn’t a roguelike. It has similarities with the genre, sure. But this is very much its own beast. A wonderful, creative, fantastic beast. Deathloop is so unique, in fact, that it makes reviewing it rather difficult. You are...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Deathloop has mixed reviews on Steam over ‘micro-stuttering’ issue

Deathloop PC reviews are flooding in from players on Steam who, despite the game’s rave reviews from critics, are finding that it is suffering from a micro-stuttering issue that is affecting their enjoyment of Arkane Studios’ new release. Deathloop PC reviews criticize Denuvo and stuttering. Deathloop currently has a “mixed”...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Deathloop Change Controls: How to switch buttons on PS5

Deathloop is a complex game that gives players an arsenal of weapons, abilities, gadgets, and more to play with. As expected, this leads to a rather complicated combination of controls for switching weapons, equipping grenades, using a Slab ability, etc. It’s easy to get muddled, especially in the heat of battle. Thankfully, for those who aren’t vibing well with the default control scheme, there’s a way to change Deathloop’s controls on PS5 and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Online Gaming Design: Future Outlook

One of the most rapidly developing industries, online gambling continues to benefit from the unceasing pandemic: having generated $21.1 million in revenues and onboarded a few hundred million new players in 2020, it can boast of over 3.23 billion people across the globe playing over a million different games. Pushed...
SOFTWARE
IGN

Deathloop PC Version Gets Negative Reviews Due to Anti-Piracy and Optimisation Concerns

Arkane Studios' latest hit Deathloop was released to a mixed reception on PC due to anti-piracy technology Denuvo, which has been linked to poor performance. Being a next-gen only game with a PC port, Deathloop's system requirements are respectable, suggesting the use of an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 for 30fps at 1080p, low settings. However, since the game uses Denuvo, which is a popular but controversial anti-piracy solution, performance seems to tank quite hard even on modest gaming hardware. This is even with the game supporting AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, which is an upscaling technique that should help in getting more performance out of older graphics cards. On Steam, the game currently sits with 61% of reviews being positive, indicating that most PC gamers are having a good time with the title, although compared to the PS5 version's reception, that's quite low as far as positive reception goes.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Deep Rock Galactic Modding Menu Arrives in New Update

Ghost Ship Games has further expanded Deep Rock Galactic modding support and made it easier than ever with a new in-game menu in today's update. Deep Rock Galactic is a game that's all about a group of dwarves going on mining expeditions. The twist, however, is that these are dwarves in space. You'll also have to deal with your fair share of foul aliens; fortunately, you happen to have just the right tools for the job.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

The Last of Us Factions release date, trailer, and news for the multiplayer game

Developer Naughty Dog has been hiring for its upcoming multiplayer action game, which is presumed to be tied to The Last of Us. While the game hasn’t been officially unveiled just yet, we do know Naughty Dog has been working on it since as early as 2019, alongside the development of The Last of Us Part II. Even though it hasn’t been announced in an official manner, we’ve gathered as much information as possible about the upcoming release.
VIDEO GAMES
bleedingcool.com

Insurgency: Sandstorm Gets A Console Gameplay Overview Video

New World Interactive and Focus Entertainment have released a new Insurgency: Sandstorm video showing off console gameplay. With the game primarily being on PC this entire time, a lot of work and effort went into making this title work well for both PlayStation and Xbox users beyond just mapping out a controller scheme. With the look and feel of this current incarnation, we're a little surprised that the team isn't making a bigger play for esports competitions. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on September 29th, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

COD: Vanguard beta reactions reveal fixes for the game's biggest problems

Activision has released a Call of Duty: Vanguard beta, showcasing several modes, maps, and new features. This beta comes after the Champion Hill alpha available at the end of August 2021. For the most part, the Vanguard beta shows substantial signs of improvement over the alpha. With this being a...
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Tales of Arise best skills: 5 to unlock for every character ASAP

If you want to succeed in Tales of Arise, you’re going to need to enhance your skills. Every character in the latest installment of Bandai Namco’s RPG series has his or her own unique skill tree, along with individual titles that unlock additional abilities. Some titles can be obtained by simply progressing the main story, others are optional and a bit trickier to find. Each title is represented as a ring with five skills attached to it — the skill at the top of every ring is automatically unlocked when you receive the title.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Fortnite Windwalker Echo release date and the story behind the skin

Fortnite got a new Item Shop arrival on September 7, 2021. Her name is Windwalker Echo. Below, we detail everything we know about the skin including her price, release date, attributes, lore, and more. Curious about where this Lumen in the Land of Nanite star came from? Then you’re in the right place.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Project Eve release date, trailer, and gameplay for the PS5 exclusive

Project Eve was one of the most impressive surprises at the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase. This action game, which was clearly inspired by the likes of Bayonetta, Devil May Cry, and 2018’s God of War, is from a little-known studio called Shift Up Corporation, but it sports impressive visuals and spectacular set-pieces. Unlike many other games featured in the showcase, we also saw quite a bit of gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES

