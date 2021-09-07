Genshin Impact

Arkane Studios' latest hit Deathloop was released to a mixed reception on PC due to anti-piracy technology Denuvo, which has been linked to poor performance. Being a next-gen only game with a PC port, Deathloop's system requirements are respectable, suggesting the use of an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 for 30fps at 1080p, low settings. However, since the game uses Denuvo, which is a popular but controversial anti-piracy solution, performance seems to tank quite hard even on modest gaming hardware. This is even with the game supporting AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, which is an upscaling technique that should help in getting more performance out of older graphics cards. On Steam, the game currently sits with 61% of reviews being positive, indicating that most PC gamers are having a good time with the title, although compared to the PS5 version's reception, that's quite low as far as positive reception goes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO