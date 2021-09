The UCF men’s and women’s soccer teams look to make noise in 2021 after falling short in the 2020-21 season. The men’s soccer team is coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The team's run ended on May 6 when it lost 0-4 to the University of Pittsburgh. The Knights hope they can build off the success of their last two seasons in 2021.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO