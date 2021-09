It is impossible to talk about the best dancers in K-pop without mentioning BTS's Jimin. Year after year, he wins awards on dance polls and surveys, such as the Dabeme, Netlab, King Choice, and KPOP VOTE polls on dance. Furthermore, he is constantly mentioned and praised by dance professionals and other artists who look up to him as a performer. Rookie idols keep covering his dance performance for his solo song 'Lie' till now, yet it was released in 2016. Serendipity is another song covered a lot by rookie idols as a show of their performance capabilities. Not only do rookie idols cover the song's dance, but even professionals in the dance industry also do it as well.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO