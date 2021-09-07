CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incredible Weather Forecasted For The Buffalo Bills Home Opener

By Chris Owen
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The countdown is on for the start of the 2021 Buffalo Bills regular-season home opener, which is just five days away. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be in Orchard Park to play the Buffalo Bills at 1 pm this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The game will mark the first time in...

wbuf.com

92.9 Jack FM

Block Parties Return To Buffalo In Time For Bills Games

The Buffalo Bills are heading to Miami for their first away game of the season this Sunday, so where are you going to watch the game?. Lots of Bill Mafia will be heading to area bars to catch the game, and now you will have a chance to see it on the big screen while hanging out in downtown Buffalo with some other fans in the streets.
92.9 Jack FM

Bills Fans Were Overwhelmed With Emotion For 2021 Home Opener

To say that Buffalo Bills fans were excited today for the 2021 regular season home opener would be a vast understatement. It was the first game in nearly two years that saw a full crowd at Highmark Stadium and the atmosphere was incredible. Many were talking about the insane traffic...
92.9 Jack FM

List of Buffalo Bills Players Inactive Today: A Couple of Surprises

The Buffalo Bills square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon at 1 pm at Highmark Stadium and the atmosphere is absolutely electric in Orchard Park. The Bills will have a fairly healthy team going into the home opener, but a few notable players will be inactive for the Bills this afternoon -- a couple are a surprise.
92.9 Jack FM

Buffalo Bills Fans Are Not Happy About This Weird Play Call On Sunday [VIDEO]

The Buffalo Bills lost their 2021 regular-season opener on Sunday, 23-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The game is not what fans expected in what was probably the most anticipated home opener in the last 30 years. The Bills were sloppy on offense, had costly penalties (especially the holding calls on the offensive line), and the defense couldn't get off the field in the second half when the Steelers were driving with the ball.
Buffalo Sabres Fans Are Angry At What The Team Did On Monday

I know, the Buffalo Bills are what has everyone's mind occupied in Western New York right now, and for good reason...but the Buffalo Sabres will soon be back, and maybe quicker than you think. The Sabres first preseason game in just over two weeks, September 28th against the Columbus Blue...
The Pittsburgh Steelers Spoil The Buffalo Bills 2021 Home Opener

All Buffalo Bills fans knew how special Sunday would be, going back weeks and even months ago, but seeing it in person was a whole different story. Over 70,000 screaming Bills fans packed Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon for what was the first full-capacity home game since the 2019 season finale.
Baby Breaks Table at Bills Mafia Tailgate In Orchard Park [VIDEO]

Okay, the game clearly did not go as Bills fans (or the Bills themselves) had planned. The Bills lost the 2021 regular-season opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-16 in front of a packed Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The scene before the game in the tailgate lots and front yards...
WNY Baseball Park Surprisingly Gets Snubbed On “Best of List”

A list of some of the best minor league baseball parks has been released. One of ours here in WNY made it...but another surprisingly got snubbed. I'll never profess to be a big baseball fan. But there is just nothing like a day at a ballpark. It's one of those sports where it really doesn't matter if you like the sport or not. If you get a nice sunny and 75-degree day with your family, grab a hot dog and some peanuts and camp out in the stands, you can't beat it. Add in the crack of a bat and the roar of a crowd and it's the perfect summer day.
Say Goodbye To These Long Standing Bills Tailgating Traditions

If you've been to a Bills game in the past 20 years, there's a chance that you have taken part in at least one of these traditions. But you won't see it this year. A lot has changed in the last couple months. I know...it's an understatement. But it's true. Things that we used to be able to do are in many cases just not a good idea these days.
Shocker – Most Of The Country Will See The Bills Sunday

It has been a long time since the Bills were a featured game on any network. But this week, it's a little shocking how many markets will carry it. In the past, it's felt like the only time the Bills got a prime-time game or were featured as a big game to watch was when they were playing someone like the Patriots or the Cowboys. They had to play a huge team to ever get a lot of national exposure. If you've ever watched professional wrestling, you may remember when a big-name wrestler would come out and beat up on some no-name guy for a couple of minutes just so you could get to see the big-name wrestler. No one was there to see the no-name guy. For years, it was like the Bills were the no-name guy.
Did a Steelers Coach Just Give Bills QB Josh Allen a Warning?

We're less than 72 hours away from the Buffalo Bills kicking off their 2021 regular season. The Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at 1 pm at Highmark Stadium on what should be a gorgeous and electric day for football in Orchard Park. Players and coaches have been...
First Josh Allen, Now Stefon Diggs-Inspired Food On Shelves

If you are getting ready for the Buffalo Bills' season opener against Pittsburgh this weekend and gearing up for the first official tailgate of the season, then you are going to want to make sure you have all the necessities for your weekend in Orchard Park. And yes, I am talking about the food.
These Tweets From Josh Allen Are Everything To Buffalo [PICS]

Josh Allen has been a member of the Buffalo Bills since the spring of 2018 and honestly, we could not imagine a scenario where he isn't a member of the Bills. For 17 years, it was heartache and torment as the Bills suffered through a playoff drought and cycled through countless quarterbacks (Rob Johnson, J.P. Losman, Trent Edwards, etc.) looking for the next great one.
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs Act Like Brothers In Adorable Video [WATCH]

The Buffalo Bills are in regular-season mode now, since the home opener is just four days away when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium this Sunday. The Bills are currently holding practices at One Bills Drive but even though it's week 1 of the 2021 season, things are very loose with the team, as evidence by this amazing video today from starting quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Have You Seen This Crazy Bills Sticker Yet?

Even if you aren’t the kind of person that puts stickers on their car, you may want to make an exception for this one. This car sticker is secret code for Bills Mafia, and it is a must-have as we go into the NFL season. Stephen Smith, a member of...
92.9 Jack FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://929jackfm.com

