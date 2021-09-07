Incredible Weather Forecasted For The Buffalo Bills Home Opener

It has been a long time since the Bills were a featured game on any network. But this week, it's a little shocking how many markets will carry it. In the past, it's felt like the only time the Bills got a prime-time game or were featured as a big game to watch was when they were playing someone like the Patriots or the Cowboys. They had to play a huge team to ever get a lot of national exposure. If you've ever watched professional wrestling, you may remember when a big-name wrestler would come out and beat up on some no-name guy for a couple of minutes just so you could get to see the big-name wrestler. No one was there to see the no-name guy. For years, it was like the Bills were the no-name guy.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO