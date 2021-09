Tropical Storm Nicholas developed in the Bay of Campeche on Sunday. It is expected to move toward the coast of Texas and eventually make landfall sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning. Once it’s over land, it is expected to slow down and begin to slowly turn to the northeast toward western Louisiana Tuesday through Thursday. This means rounds of heavy rain can be expected this week. Projected rain totals will be near and east of the center of the storm.

