On September 6 KST, the High Up Entertainment rookie girl group dropped their first mini album 'STEREOTYPE,' featuring four new songs including a title track of the same name. For "STEREOTYPE," STAYC returns to their signature 'teen fresh,' upgrading it with an addictive hook with fun synth sound that maximizes the energy and freshness of the concept. The lyrics of the chorus have the members advising others to "not wear colored glasses," conveying a desire to be seen as one truly is and not just judged by their outward appearance. The music video also features narration from member Sieun and the "STAYC girls" signature recorded by member J.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO