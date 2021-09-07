Myrtle Beach man gets life without parole for murder in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing another man in Conway. Jamar Freddie Williams, 26, of Myrtle Beach, was found guilty on Friday of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, said Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor who along with Josh Holford, a senior assistant solicitor, prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.