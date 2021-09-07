CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Chesney files bill to make mask mandates a local decision

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A first step has been taken in an effort to allow local authorities to make decisions about mask mandates at Illinois schools. State Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, has filed legislation to counter Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s recent order that requires masks in private and public schools, regardless of vaccination status.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Parents file federal lawsuit challenging Iowa's mask mandate ban

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eleven parents file a federal lawsuit Friday challenging Iowa's law forbidding schools from enacting mask mandates. The lawsuit contends that for students who are too young to be vaccinated, the law denies them equal access to educational opportunities, since they may have to stay out of school to protect their health. The parents argue that exclusion from in-person learning violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
IOWA STATE
News On 6

Oklahoma Schools React To Injunction Filed Against Mask Mandate Bill

An Oklahoma County judge on Wednesday issued a temporary injunction on a state law that banned school districts from requiring masks in schools. Starting Monday school districts can require students and staff to wear masks, but the judge said districts must include an option to opt-out. The judge said she made this decision because K-12 students are required by law to go to school, and the law must be applied equally to both private and public schools.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
fox4kc.com

Parents file lawsuit over mask mandate in Johnson County, Kansas schools

OLATHE, Kan. — Over 20 parents in Johnson County, Kansas have filed a lawsuit stating a health order requiring all students, faculty, staff and visitors wear face coverings while inside school buildings where children pre-kindergarten through sixth grade attend class is unconstitutional. Johnson County commissioners voted 5-2 in August to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WTVQ

Governor Beshear reacts to passage of bills ridding mask mandates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Beshear addressed the decisions made by the State Legislature Thursday night. He says that the decision to eliminate mask mandates in schools and statewide was the wrong one. Beshear says the most effective tools at fighting the virus is masking and vaccines and if it...
FRANKFORT, KY
audacy.com

State Lawmakers File Suit Against State Over Mask Mandate

State Senator Jake Corman and Rep. Jesse Topper File Suit against State over Masking Mandate. President Pro Tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate Jake Corman returns to the Dom Giordano Program after filing suit against the State over the Governor’s powers in setting forth a masking mandate. The lawsuit argues that Alison Beam, the acting Health Secretary after Rachel Levine left for a Federal position, does not have the authority to issue the mandate. The order was a reversal of direction for the Wolf administration, as up until this point they have generally left decision up to local school districts. Corman explains why he has decided to join with Representative Jesse Topper and other parents to sue, and tells what he hopes to accomplish once all is said and done. Then, State Representative Jesse Topper joins the Dom Giordano Program, to discuss why he believes the edict is illegal, and explains why he’s joined up with Corman and other parents in the lawsuit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Mandates#State#Republican#Democratic#House#Senate#Democrats
Intelligencer

Union Local School Board Mandates Masks

Classes will begin with masked faces today, following a special meeting of the Union Local Board of Education Monday to review COVID-19 policies during the resurging pandemic, fueled by the more contagious delta variant. The meeting lasted close to three hours. Following a closed-door session, the vote to mandate masks...
MENTAL HEALTH
abccolumbia.com

SC Supreme Court hears mask mandate disagreement, decision pending

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The issue with mask mandates in schools continues. Tuesday, the state’s highest court heard both sides for the first time. At the center of the discussion is the question: Does the state’s budget proviso allow a ban on mask mandates or does it just prohibit state funds from being used to enforce it?
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Mitchellrepublic.com

Letter: Mask mandate decision was predetermined

The Mitchell School Board’s mask mandate imposed Monday will have lasting effects. Board members chose to follow false propaganda instead of objective scientific data about the inefficiencies and health hazards of surgical and cloth masks the public wears. Painfully apparent was their predetermined outcome, including one board member’s effort to...
MITCHELL, SD
KEYC

Parents file lawsuit requesting statewide mask mandate

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. (AP/KEYC) - Some parents of students at Minnesota K-12 schools that have not required face coverings have filed a lawsuit asking the governor to enact a statewide mask mandate because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. The complaint filed in Ramsey County Friday by a group calling...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
nwillinoisnews.com

Chesney: 'It is well past time we restore local control'

Veteran state Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) has filed legislation he hopes will undo Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s latest mask mandate and restore “local control” to lawmakers in Springfield. “People throughout Illinois and frankly throughout this country are getting so tired of edicts from politicians about how to live their lives,” Chesney...
POLITICS
Dallas News

Texas’ bills on school mask mandates stalled

Aug. 31: This story has been updated throughout to reflect the status of a potential compromise. A potential compromise on legislation related to school mask mandates is stalled in the waning days of the latest special session. Late Monday night, Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, and Rep. Harold Dutton, D-Houston, said...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy