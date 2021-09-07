Chesney files bill to make mask mandates a local decision

State Senator Jake Corman and Rep. Jesse Topper File Suit against State over Masking Mandate. President Pro Tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate Jake Corman returns to the Dom Giordano Program after filing suit against the State over the Governor’s powers in setting forth a masking mandate. The lawsuit argues that Alison Beam, the acting Health Secretary after Rachel Levine left for a Federal position, does not have the authority to issue the mandate. The order was a reversal of direction for the Wolf administration, as up until this point they have generally left decision up to local school districts. Corman explains why he has decided to join with Representative Jesse Topper and other parents to sue, and tells what he hopes to accomplish once all is said and done. Then, State Representative Jesse Topper joins the Dom Giordano Program, to discuss why he believes the edict is illegal, and explains why he’s joined up with Corman and other parents in the lawsuit.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO