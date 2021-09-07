CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal make light work of Azerbaijan despite Ronaldo absence

By Reuters
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortugal cruised to a 3-0 victory away to Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday to move top of Group A. Portugal were without Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended after picking up a yellow card while celebrating his second goal in their last-gasp 2-1 victory over Ireland last week, but his absence was not felt as first-half strikes from Bernardo Silva and Andre Silva plus a Diogo Jota header secured victory.

Tribal Football

PSG signing Nuno Mendes: What Ronaldo is like as Portugal captain

PSG's latest big money signing Nuno Mendes admits he's proud to be a Portugal teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo. Mendes was asked yesterday about playing with the new Manchester United signing. He stated: "I have the chance to rub shoulders with him in the Selecao. He is very humble, he talks...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Miami Herald

No Ronaldo, no wins for Juventus after losing at Napoli 2-1

No Cristiano Ronaldo. No wins for Juventus. The Bianconeri remained winless in Serie A and slumped to their second consecutive defeat since Ronaldo went back to Manchester United after losing at Napoli 2-1 on Saturday. Napoli center back Kalidou Koulibaly scored five minutes from time after Moise Kean inexplicably headed...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Nemanja Matic hails Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact on Manchester United crowd

Nemanja Matic is delighted by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Old Trafford return and sees no reason why this season cannot end in Manchester United success. After the impressive marquee acquisitions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, the Red Devils sent shockwaves across the footballing world by bringing back one of their greatest players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Giorgio Chiellini insists Juventus can get back to being a team now Cristiano Ronaldo has left and that the Manchester United star stifled key player Paulo Dybala in thinly-veiled dig

Giorgio Chiellini has aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Cristiano Ronaldo by claiming the team revolved around him at Juventus and that his presence held back Paulo Dybala. The Portuguese superstar swapped Turin for Manchester this summer after just two years in Italy, rejoining United in an emotional deadline-day transfer. Ronaldo...
SOCCER
The Independent

Can Cristiano Ronaldo be Manchester United’s shortcut to Champions League success?

Andrea Agnelli had no regrets. “If I could go back, I’d do it again tomorrow morning,” he said after Juventus had failed at the third attempt to win the Champions League since their €100m signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. There had been no run to the final with Ronaldo either. Even the semi-finals had proved a step too far. And yet, no regrets. “Wrong to take Ronaldo? Never,” he insisted.
PREMIER LEAGUE

