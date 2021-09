On July 30, 2021, Billie Eilish released her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which fans had been impatiently waiting to hear as a follow-up to her amazingly successful first album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO. Her new album has a tracklist of 16 songs, totaling 56 minutes. While listening to Happier Than Ever, my feelings were mixed and jumbled into an unsightly nightmare. Some of the songs, such as “I Didn’t Change My Number” and “NDA” sound almost identical, with indistinguishable beats, the same tone in her singing, and very similar lyrics. Those songs, in particular, had me bored and uninterested, borderline begging for more.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO