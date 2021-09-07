CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Wire: Q&A w/ Rep. Kirsten Harris-Talley, Court backlog, Spokane conference

By Aaron Kunkler
washingtonstatewire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it may not be immediately apparent, nearly every item featured in this week’s Morning Wire deals with labor. We talked with Rep. Kirsten Harris-Talley about abolition and prison labor, gig worker organizers, Sen. Claire Wilson on child care, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle about clearing out Washington’s court backlog. These are all issues that impact someone’s ability to earn a living. It’s also worth nothing that last week marked the end of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for an estimated 7.5 million Americans, with millions more losing $300 a week in benefits.

