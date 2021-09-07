Esh and Krimes split Twin 20s at Lincoln | Fast Lane

Ryan Glenski and Matt Linker split Twin 40-lappers for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock cars Saturday night at Florence Motor Speedway. After starting from the pole in race one, Linker jumped out to the lead but was overtaken by Glenski on lap three. The two went back-and-forth with Linker going back out front on lap 21, before Glenski fought back to take the lead for the final time one lap later. Glenski led the rest of the way for his third win of the season over Linker, 2021 track champion Matt Cox, Casey Kelley, and RA Brown.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO