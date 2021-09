At the end of August, RBW announced that MAMAMOO was releasing a compilation album that will have new versions of their past hit songs and also a brand new song. This will be MAMAMOO’s first comeback since Solar, Moonbyul, and Hwasa renewed their contracts with RBW. Wheein did not renew her contract (she is now signed to THE L1VE) but she will continue to be part of MAMAMOO for group promotional activities.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO